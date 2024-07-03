Sky Gold Ltd Summary

Sky Gold Limited was incorporated as private limited company with the name Sky Gold Private Limited on May 07, 2008. The status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Sky Gold Limited on June 26, 2018. Sky Gold is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and marketing of Gold jewelleries since its incorporation. The Company mainly deals in 22 Karat gold jewellery, offering a wide variety of designs to suit preferences of the end customer. It has the ability to create localised product design mixes to suit various regional tastes. The Company caters to its customers unique preferences, through its understanding of the local and regional market. The Company provides an extensive range of designs and also use studded American diamonds and / or coloured stones in many of its jewellery products. Currently, the company caters to a large number of wholesalers, showrooms and retailers who buy its products in bulk quantities. Due to its diversity of clients and the varied regions each of its clients cater to, the company has developed an ability to design its jewellery products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of the end customers. It offers a wide range of products from gold jewellery for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. The Company caters to a variety of customers across mid-market and value market segments and its products are designed by its in-house team of creative designers and also certain freelance designers, allowing them to manage a large and diverse portfolio of designs. The Product range includes necklaces, rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and bangles and customized jewellery based on customer demand. Besides, various clients in Mumbai and nearby areas, it also caters to various jewellery brands. The Company has incorporated the latest technology for its manufacturing facility which reduces its turnover time from order receipt to delivery to just 72 hours. The Company has a dedicated and talented design team, focused on developing new products and designs that meet customers requirements. It also customise jewellery for individual needs. Its in-house designers and freelance designers are skilled in Computer Aided Design (CAD) who develop its designs for the purpose of manufacturing. The Company operates from a 2,740 sq. ft. sole manufacturing facility which is located in the heart of Mumbai city in Mulund (West) where it makes casting based jewellery using rubber dye, wax moulds and machines. Besides, it has also set-up sales offices in Kerala and Telangana to offer better concentration and service in Southern regions of India. The Company has also recently begun export operations which are handled by its Mumbai sales office.