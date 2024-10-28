Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today i.e., on Friday, 29th November, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the following matters, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. i. Investing and Incorporating a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in India. ii. Appointment of Mr. Bharat Jhaveri (DIN: 10854999) as an Additional Director in the category of Non- Executive, Independent Director on the Board of the Company. iii. Re-constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee upon appointment of Mr. Bharat Jhaveri as Additional Director in the category of Non- Executive, Independent Director on the Board of the Company. With reference to our outcome filed of Board Meeting held today i.e., on 29th November 2024, we would like to inform you that the Board at its meeting has inter-alia, considered and approved incorporating a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in India in the name and style of Sitaare Gold and Diamonds Limited.

Sky Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report (LRR) thereon. In continuation of our prior intimation dated 30th October 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Sky Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sky Gold Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday 26th October 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital and consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to shareholder approval; 2. Issuance of Bonus Equity Shares subject to shareholder approval and; 3. To convene the General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company. In compliance with Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., Saturday, 26th October 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia transacted the following important matters amongst the other matters: 01. Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 02. Issuance of Bonus Equity Shares Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 9:1 i.e. 9 (Nine) New Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) Existing Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to the eligible Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders and other statutory/regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions, and sanctions, as required. The Company will inform the Record Date for determining eligible Shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Shares, in due course. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO /CFD /PoD2/CIR/P /2023 /120 dated July 11, 2023 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-1/P /CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are enclosed herewith as Annexure - A. 03. Considered and approved the Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking members approval * Increase in Authorised Share Capital and consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association. * Issuance of Bonus Equity Shares. 04. Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot The Board has appointed Mr. Shivang Goyal, Proprietor of Shivang G Goyal & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries (Membership No.: FCS 11801 and Certificate of Practise No. 24679), as the Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot, through e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

We would like to inform you that the Members of the Management Committee of the Board of Directors through resolution passed at its meeting held today. ie. October 22, 2024, considered and approved an investment in the Equity Shares of M/s. Starmangalsutra Private Limited and M/s. Sparkling Chains Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of the Company by way of subscription to Right Issue, as per the outcome enclosed.

The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. October 15, 2024, has inter alia considered and passed resolutions for the following: (i) approval and adoption of the Unaudited Proforma Consolidated Condensed Financial Information as at and for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 and as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited Proforma Consolidated Condensed Financial Information), prepared solely for inclusion in the preliminary placement document dated October 15, 2024; (ii) approval and adoption of the preliminary placement document dated October 15, 2024, and the application form, in connection with the Issue; (iii) authorizing the opening of the proposed Issue today, i.e. on October 15, 2024; (iv) approved the floor price of INR 2,843.22 per Equity Share for the Issue as prescribed under SEBI ICDR Regulations.

We hereby inform you that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company today, i.e., 5th September 2024, considered and approved the allotment of 4,17,542 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a price of Rs. 1,197/- (including premium of Rs. 1,187/-) per equity shares to the allottees as mentioned in the outcome.

The Board at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, September 02, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: A. Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. B. Cut-off Date: The Company has fixed Monday, September 23, 2024, as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM

Sky Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report thereon. ii) A proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities of the Company including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants / convertible debentures / securities and / or any other equity based instruments in one or more tranches through one or more public and/or private offerings including by way of a preferential issue qualified institutions placement and/or any other method as may be decided by the Board subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as may be applicable including the approval of shareholders of the Company wherever required. iii) Conducting an extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) In Continuation to our prior intimation dated 6th August, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., on 9th August, 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the issue of specified securities by way of Qualified Institutional Placement in its meeting held today i.e., on 09th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Sky Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be convened on Thursday June 20 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at D-222/2 TTC Industrial Area MIDC Shirawane Navi Mumbai - 400706 inter alia to transact the businesses mentioned in the Intimation. In compliance with Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, June 20th, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia transacted the agenda items as mentioned in the attached Outcome. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you about the 100% acquisition of M/s Starmangalsutra Private Limited and M/s Sparkling Chains Private Limited by issuance of 4,17,542 Equity Shares of Sky Gold Limited on a preferential basis for consideration other than cash. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024) We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday, 20th June 2024, approved the purchase of 100% Equity Shares of M/s Starmangalsutra Private Limited and M/s Sparkling Chains Private Limited (Target Companies) held by the existing shareholders of the Company, which will result in 100% acquisition of paid-up equity share capital of the Target Companies, by way of share swap. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.06.2024)

Sky Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia; i. to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and ii. take on record the Auditors Report on the Standalone & Consolidated financial results We further inform you that the trading window for dealing in the Companys shares is already being closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (including amendments thereto). Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to enclose the extract of Newspaper Clippings of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia approved the agendas as mentioned in the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, 30th May 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) In continuation of our prior intimation dated 20th May, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the LODR, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e. 30th May 2024, inter-alia, approved the agendas mentioned in the Outcome. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Sky Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday January 27 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. We further inform you that the trading window for dealing in the Companys shares is already being closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (including amendments thereto). In continuation of our prior intimation dated January 18, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby attach the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2024 along with the Limited Review Report duly approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of our Company at the meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, 27th January 2024. In continuation of our prior intimation dated January 18, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The said Unaudited Financial Results were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today i.e. Saturday, 27th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the newspaper extract of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2023 has been published in Business Standard (English Daily) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi Daily) on Monday 29th January 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

