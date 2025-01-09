Sky Gold Ltd Management Discussions

REPORT INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Indian Jewelry Market

Indias strong affinity for gold and its deep cultural significance have created the growth of a vibrant gold-based financial market. Gold serves multiple purposes, including preserving wealth, hedging against inflation, and acting as collateral for loans. Consequently, India has become the fifth-largest importer of gold and holds one of the worlds largest gold reserves.

Indian jewelry preferences are highly diverse, with distinct regional styles, varying budgets, and a wide range of traditions. Consequently, demand is very localized. The most effective approach is to establish a strong local presence while maintaining national branding. By connecting with local communities and adopting a nuanced strategy, one can become a truly national brand. This will enable us to generate revenue from all parts of the country.

This India jewelry market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (gold, diamond, and others), and distribution channel (specialist retailers and online). Jewelry demand experiences pronounced seasonality, driven by weddings, festivals, and agricultural harvests in rural areas. Specific to each region, these events play a pivotal role in driving growth. The unique seasonality of jewelry demand necessitates a deep understanding of local consumer preferences, tailored marketing approaches for diverse audiences, localized sourcing and product strategies, and substantial working capital.

Bridal jewelry also plays a significant role in driving the market. In countries like India, the high expenditure on wedding ceremonies and celebrations is expected to positively influence market growth. Gold is significant in Indian culture and is associated with festivals, customs, as well as religious beliefs. Weddings and festivals are the two main occasions for buying gold in India. Bridal jewelry controls 50-55% of the market for gold jewelry.

Gold is considered a reliable store of value, especially in times of economic uncertainty, making it an attractive investment option for individuals. Gold jewelry holds strong linkages to traditions and customs, further driving its popularity. Evolving fashion trends and styles have increased the demand for gold jewelry as consumers seek innovative and contemporary designs.

The jewelry market in India is a sizeable and attractive industry, propelled by several favorable factors. These include shifting customer behaviors, superior organizational capabilities, and supportive regulatory and legislative changes. These combined elements create significant tailwinds for the growth and prosperity of the jewelry sector in India.

Global Jewelry Market

The global jewelry market size was valued at 224.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 232.94 billion in 2024 to USD 343.90 billion by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and innovative jewelry designs offered by manufacturers are expected to drive product demand. Changing lifestyles and perceptions of jewelry as a status symbol are expected to boost the growth of this market.

There is a rising trend in global jewel consumption as more people are inclined toward luxurious products. Various positive attributes of the product include assisting in highlighting specific features of the body, showcasing fashion trends/style, helping to enhance looks and others. The products growing popularity among high-income earners as a symbol of high status is helping to accelerate the consumption rate. Rising demand for contemporary jewels and an increasing number of designers entering the market continue contributing to market growth. The global gold jewelry market will grow during the forecasted period due to rising GDP per capita, increasing consumer disposable income, and the appeal of gold as a long-term investment.

The increasing acceptance of jewelry among men is also propelling the market. Products such as cufflinks, plain gold chains, tie bars, cartography necklaces, and signet rings are some of the products commonly in demand among men.

The jewelry market is also expected to witness significant growth via the online channel as major players are focusing on using their websites to announce product launches, sales, and other relevant information. Online retailers often have lower overhead costs compared to physical stores, which translates to more competitive pricing for consumers. Additionally, online platforms frequently offer deals and discounts, making jewelry purchases even more appealing. However, rising e-commerce frauds and a lack of knowledge about the hallmarks of jewelry are expected to hinder market growth.

The demand for jewelry is increasing as the world is recovering from a recession and the global financial crisis of 2008. Over the past few years, consumer preference has turned to branded jewelry. This trend is more prominent among the emerging upper-middle class or wealthy consumers, particularly in Asia-Pacific, for whom branded jewelry is a status symbol. According to the World Gold Council, India and China accounted for more than 50% of the global gold jewelry demand in 2018.

The global jewelry market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as changing consumer preferences towards unique and chunky pieces of jewelry oversized hoops, and geometric shapes such as rectangular, sphere, and square. This highlights the growing popularity of unique and personalized jewelry among consumers and the increasing demand for jewelry made from sustainable materials. Resultantly, pushing the market players to adopt key market strategies with an aim to catering to such as rising demand across the globe.

Avast client base makes it possible for manufacturers to cater to a large market and earn profits. The introduction of new designs and emerging fashion trends are attracting customers and manufacturers are leveraging this frequent change in fashion to design unique products to attract customers.

Diamonds are becoming increasingly popular due to an increase in consumer disposable income and spending capacity. Diamonds are considered to be one of the earths most impressive natural materials due to their stunning attributes and are perceived as a reflection of ones financial status.

The jewelry market is also expected to witness significant growth via the online channel as major players are focusing on using their websites to announce product launches, sales, and other relevant information. However, rising e-commerce frauds and a lack of knowledge about the hallmarks on jewelry are expected to hinder market growth.

Material Insights

The gold jewelry segment held the largest share of 54.8% in 2023, as the material is the most popular metal used in making all sorts of jewelry across the world. Gold has a cultural, emotional, and financial value for people around the world. Consumers purchasing gold are often influenced by a number of socio-cultural factors, local market conditions, and traditional practices. Consumers are looking for more than just traditional designs. Minimalist styles, geometric patterns, personalized elements, and cultural influences are gaining traction. Stackable rings, layered necklaces, and versatile pieces prepared from gold material is gaining wide scale popularity across globe.

Depending on the product type of alloy used, jewelry made with yellow, white, rose, and green gold is available in various designs and shapes. For instance, yellow gold is alloyed with silver, copper, and zinc. White gold is an alloy of gold and at least one white metal, usually nickel, silver, or palladium. Rose gold is a mixture of gold, copper, and silver, and green gold is a mixture of gold and silver, with traces of copper and other metals. The Global consensus predicts a 50% YoY rise in silver jewelry demand.

Jewelry Market Report Scope

Global Jewelry Market Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For the purpose of this study. Grand View Research has segmented the global jewelry market report on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, end-user, and region:

The India Gem andjewelry Market exhibits varied dominance across different product segments. Rings and necklaces stand out as the dominant categories, commanding substantial India Gem andjewelry industry shares owing to their widespread popularity and cultural significance in India. Rings reign supreme in the Indian market due to their cultural significance and enduring demand, particularly engagement rings. These pieces symbolize commitment and are deeply embedded in Indian traditions, contributing to their sustained dominance. The application of rings extends beyond symbolic gestures; they serve as symbols of status and are essential in various ceremonies, emphasizing their significance. The adoption rate remains high, especially among the younger demographic, owing to evolving fashion trends and a fusion of traditional and modern designs. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance, backed by cultural values and innovative designs catering to diverse consumer preferences.

The Companys growth considering the past few years performance has increased. The Company is taking necessary steps to increase profits from year to year. The Company delivered a stupendous all-round performance in the financial year 2023-24 with the economy opening up and no lockdowns during the year. The total revenue from the operations for the year ended March 31, 2024, amounted to Rs. 1,74,548.42/- (In Lacs) as against Rs. 1,15,380.07/- (In Lacs) in the previous Financial Year 2022-23.

OUTLOOK

India has achieved the highest growth among major advanced and emerging market economies in FY2023- 24. According to the IMF, India is projected to become the third-largest economy by 2027 in USD terms at market exchange rates The combination of a sustained anti-inflationary monetary policy stance and proactive supply management measures has kept headline inflation largely within the tolerance band. The Reserve Bank of India has revised its real GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2% from the previous 7 percent due to improved rural and urban demand, bolstered by monsoon predictions. The growth outlook remains positive, bolstered by the governments ongoing focus on capital expenditure and fiscal consolidation.

Government initiatives have been pivotal in nurturing the sectors growth trajectory. Measures such as revamping gold monetization schemes, reducing import duties on precious metals, implementing mandatory hallmarking, and providing financial aid for establishing production centers and testing hubs have stimulated industry advancement. Emphasis on promoting patented designs, product diversification, cost-effective collaboration, and the promotion of lab-grown diamonds illustrates a concerted effort to drive growth and innovation.

Indias economy has displayed remarkable resilience amidst global challenges, positioning itself as the frontrunner in growth among major economies. The latest economic survey anticipates a substantial GDP growth rate of 6.5% in FY24, further consolidating Indias impressive growth trajectory.

The Indian jewelry retail sector is currently valued at approximately $76.3 billion in FY23 and is expected to grow substantially. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% by 2027. This projection signifies the sectors potential for significant expansion and economic impact in the coming years.

India traditionally boasts a deep-rooted affinity for gold jewelry, capturing a substantial share of the market, an intriguing trend is emerging. With its sparkling allure, studded jewelry is gaining momentum and attracting growing participation in the jewelry retail landscape. The prominence of gold jewelry stems from its profound cultural and religious significance, intertwined with a legacy of trust and reliability that gold embodies.

Gold jewelry demand in India is primarily driven by weddings significant role in the culture. *Weddings in India hold immense importance and is marked by grand celebrations and traditions. Gold jewelry is essential to Indian weddings, representing prosperity, blessings, and the eternal bond between couples. The demand for gold jewelry remains resilient in India due to the enduring wedding demand. Families consider gold jewelry as a valuable asset, both financially and emotionally, and often pass it down through generations. This cultural significance and belief in the auspiciousness of gold ensure its continued demand in the Indian market.

KEY MARKET DRIVER

Innovation in jewelry design and technology is the key factor driving the growth of the global online jewelry market. The use of technology in the jewelry industry is increasing year by year. Evolving customer tastes and growing awareness of the availability of different designs and styles are also driving the purchase of modern designs. These factors push jewelry makers to offer a wide range in many collections, to attract new customers. The companys innovative jewelry designs, along with the purity of precious metals and authenticity of gemstones, are key factors that help vendors differentiate their product offerings.

Moreover, unique and innovative jewelry designs are in high demand and customers are willing to pay premium prices for such products. CAD, which enables the 3D printing of jewelry, is one of the most important technologies used in the jewelry design process. Such innovations will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

MARKET CONCENTRATION & CHARACTERISTICS

Manufacturers are also focusing on product innovation by leveraging the demand for cross-cultural jewelry designs. Designs inspired by ethnic communities or Greek or Roman cultures are steadily penetrating the market owing to their popularity. The global market for jewelry exhibits high fragmentation, attributed to significant regional and domestic players across various countries. Leading companies employ key strategies, including mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and product development, to enhance brand visibility among consumers.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The cost of borrowing for the industry has gone up in the last few months which is nothing but a direct risk-and- reward relationship at which banks do the pricing. The more important aspect is the perception of risk which has a bearing of past experience.

Improvement in the profile of the sector —financial, conduct, and practices - will have to be seen on the ground, and only then will the banks get the confidence to provide further support to the sector.

It is essential to correctly assess the risk in each segment so that the risk is mitigated before it becomes a possible threat. General risk segments are statutory compliances, economy. Financials, Government policies, market-related, operational, products and technology etc.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

• Opportunities

1. Growing preference for online platform

2. Expansion in Rural and Semi-Urban Markets

3. Customers preference in choosing hallmarked products over products made by unorganized manufacturers.

4. Concentrating in one sector makes the company mature in the industry and gain efficiency in operations.

5. Scaling of economy resultant out of Brand/ Advertisement & Publicity/ Procurement of Gold, Product Mix, designs, etc.

6. Increasing disposable income in Tier II and III locations as well as growing consciousness of branded jewelry in these locations which is shifting demand toward organized players.

7. Category Expansion

• Threats

1. Presence of Small and unorganized industry players affects sustained growth in the industry.

2. Depending on bank finance and customer advances.

3. Existing competitors.

4. Penetration of large corporate Jewelry traders cutting down margins.

5. Macroeconomic factors such as Rupee fluctuations, enactment of new laws such as GST, KYC norms, and global demand.

6. Recession affects the industry growth in general.

7. Acute shortage of skilled labour increases the production cost significantly.

8. Highly fluctuating gold price movement acts as a hamper.

9. Ilncreasing duties and cess following GST implementation

10. Economic Downturns

11. Intense Competition

SEGMENT WISE OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

It is a single segment and the product is gold jewelry - performance depends upon the competition, gold price movement, customer satisfaction and the general demand and supply position, and also government regulations.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

During the year, the Company has reviewed its Internal Financial Control (IFC) systems and has continually contributed to the establishment of a more robust and effective IFC framework, prescribed under the ambit of Section 134(5) of Companies Act, 2013.

The control criteria ensures the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to its policies, the safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Based on the assessment carried out by the Management and the evaluation of the results of the assessment, the Board of Directors are of the opinion that the Company has an adequate Internal Financial Controls system, operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

As part of the efforts to evaluate the effectiveness of internal control systems, the internal audit department reviews control measures on a periodic basis and recommends improvements, wherever appropriate. The Internal Audit department is staffed by qualified and experienced personnel and reports directly to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Some significant features of the internal control systems are:

1. Documenting Major Business Process including financial reporting. Computer Controlling, Security Checks and Top.

2. Committee-level Plans

3. A comprehensive information security policy and continuous upgrades to IT system.

4. Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, comprising independent directors.

5. Regularly review the audit plans, significant audit findings, adequacy of internal controls, compliance with Accounting Standards, as well as, reasons for changes in accounting policies and practices, if any.

5. A well-established multi-disciplinary Internal Audit team, which reviews and reports to management and the Audit Committee about compliance with internal controls and the efficiency and effectiveness of operations and the key process risks.

7. Monthly meeting of the top management committee to review operations and plans in key business areas

8. Corporate policies on accounting and major processes.

9. Well-defined processes for formulating and reviewing annual and long-term business plans.

10. Preparation and monitoring of annual budgets for all trading activities.

11. Having introduced and continually upgraded, improved, and fine-tuned state of the art Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

HUMAN RESOURCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

With the changing and turbulent business scenario, the Companys basic focus is to upgrade the skill and knowledge level of the existing human assets to the required level by providing appropriate leadership at all levels motivating them to face the hard facts of business, inculcating the attitude for speed of action and taking responsibilities. In order to keep the employees skill, knowledge and business facilities updated, ongoing in house and external training is provided to the employees at all levels. The effort to rationalize and streamline the work force is a continuous process. The industrial relations scenario remained harmonious throughout the year.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:

1. Net Revenue from Operations:

(In Lacs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change % of Change Sale of Products 1,74,548.42 1,15,380.07 59,168.35 51.28

2. Other Income

(In Lacs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change % of Change Other Income 373.95 95.56 278.40 291.35

3. Gross Profit

(In Lacs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 20221-23 Change % of Change Revenue from Operations 1,74,548.42 1,15,380.07 59,168.35 51.28 Less: Cost of Consumption 1,82,173.45 1,11,488.78 70,684.67 63.40 Gross Profit (7,625.03) 3,891.29 (11,516.32) -295.95 Changes in Inventory (18,090.59) (1,085.02) (17,005.57) 1567.30

4. Profit before Tax

(In Lacs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change % of Change Profit Before Tax 5,408.83 2,503.22 2,905.61 116.08

5. Total Comprehensive Income (After Taxation)

(In Lacs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change % of Change Total Comprehensive Income (After Taxation) 3,900.37 2,247.18 1,653.20 73.57

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Sr. No Particulars of Ratio 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 1. Debtors Turnover Ratio 20.63 Times 20.88 Times 2. Inventory Turnover Ratio 9.46 Times 13.94 Times 3. Interest Coverage Ratio 4.39 Times 3.68 Times 4. Current Ratio 1.47 Times 1.29 Times 5. Debt Equity Ratio 1.27 Times 1.49 Times 6. Operating Profit Margin (%) 4.28% 3.15% 7. Net Profit Margin (%) 2.32% 1.61 %

DETAILS PERTAINING TO NET WORTH OF THE COMPANY

(Rs. In lacs)

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Net-worth 24,411.71 9,813.45

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES fl.E.. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS. ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR. INCLUDING:

Inventory Turnover Ratio: It is decreased by 32.12% as the Company had high inventory levels during the year as compared to previous years.

Net Profit Ratio: It is increased by 43.80% as compared to the previous year this is because Net profit from operational activities increased during the year.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report describing the Companys expectations, opinions, and predictions may please be considered as forward-looking statements only. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. The Companys operations should be viewed in light of changes in market conditions.