EGM 02/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby enclose the Notice of the 2nd Extra-ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 along with the Explanatory Statement of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 2nd September 2024 at 11:00 AM IST through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) We hereby submit the enclosed Scrutinizers Report and Declaration of voting results of the 2nd Extra ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) for the FY 2024-25 as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we would like to submit the enclosed proceedings of the 2nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2024-25 held today i.e., on Monday, September 2, 2024 We hereby inform you that pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the Board at its meeting held on 9th August, 2024 and Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 2nd September, 2024, has considered and approved the raising of additional capital by way of one or more public or private offerings including through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) of Equity Shares or other eligible securities to eligible investors for an amount not exceeding Rs. 270 Crore (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

In compliance with Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, June 20th, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia transacted the agenda items as mentioned in the attached Outcome. We wish to inform you about the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on 12th July, 2024 at 11:30 AM to transact the agenda items as mentioned in the notice. In continuation to our intimation dated 20th June 2024, we are submitting herewith the addendum to the notice of 1st Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on Friday (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.07.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report and declarations of the Voting Results of the 1st Extra-ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. on 12th July 2024 at 11:30 AM IST through Video Conferencing in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and the Companies Act 2013. This to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, SEBI (SBEB and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 and the Companies Act 2013, has Considered and Approved the implementation of the Sky Gold Limited- Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 and extended to the employees of Holding Company, its Subsidiary Company(ies) and/or Associate Company(ies), Group Company(ies) [present and future] at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today i.e. on 12th July 2024 at 11:30 AM IST. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)

