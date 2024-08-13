Summary

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as Company Limited by Shares under the name Utsav CZ Gold Jewels Private Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on November 06, 2007. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed to Utsav CZ Gold Jewels Limited and dated January 08, 2008. The Company name was further changed to Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2008 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, wholesaling and exporting of 18Karat 20Karat and 22Karat CZ Gold jewellery. The Company specializes in light weight production of cubic zirconia (CZ) gold and rose gold casting jewellery. It manufacture and offer wide collection of products such as Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Bracelets Necklaces, Watches and Broaches etc. It has an installed capacity of 1,500 kg per annum.The Company manufacture CZ studded gold jewellery at facility situated at Andheri East, Mumbai. It customize designs to accommodate diverse regional preferences, ensuring that it meet the unique needs of clientele in every market it serve. The key strengths lie in design and innovation, deep understanding of consumer preferences and market dynamics, and the quality of products. It cater to a wide range of customers by offering high-end, medi

