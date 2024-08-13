iifl-logo-icon 1
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd Share Price

279.5
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High279.5
  • 52 Wk High315.25
  • Prev. Close285.2
  • Day's Low279.5
  • 52 Wk Low 110.05
  • Turnover (lac)18.44
  • P/E55.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)665.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

0

Prev. Close

285.2

Turnover(Lac.)

18.44

Day's High

279.5

Day's Low

279.5

52 Week's High

315.25

52 Week's Low

110.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

665.71

P/E

55.49

EPS

5.14

Divi. Yield

0

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Oct, 2024

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.51%

Non-Promoter- 4.53%

Institutions: 4.53%

Non-Institutions: 24.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.8

4.2

4.2

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.42

18.17

10.89

7.55

Net Worth

35.22

22.37

15.09

11.75

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pankajkumar H. Jagawat

Whole-time Director

Shashank Bhawarlal Jagawat

Non Executive Director

Hitesh J Chhajed

Independent Director

Sunil Agarwal

Independent Director

Ishika Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachna Jajoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd

Summary

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as Company Limited by Shares under the name Utsav CZ Gold Jewels Private Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on November 06, 2007. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed to Utsav CZ Gold Jewels Limited and dated January 08, 2008. The Company name was further changed to Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2008 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, wholesaling and exporting of 18Karat 20Karat and 22Karat CZ Gold jewellery. The Company specializes in light weight production of cubic zirconia (CZ) gold and rose gold casting jewellery. It manufacture and offer wide collection of products such as Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Bracelets Necklaces, Watches and Broaches etc. It has an installed capacity of 1,500 kg per annum.The Company manufacture CZ studded gold jewellery at facility situated at Andheri East, Mumbai. It customize designs to accommodate diverse regional preferences, ensuring that it meet the unique needs of clientele in every market it serve. The key strengths lie in design and innovation, deep understanding of consumer preferences and market dynamics, and the quality of products. It cater to a wide range of customers by offering high-end, medi
Company FAQs

What is the Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd share price today?

The Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹279.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd is ₹665.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd is 55.49 and 6.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd is ₹110.05 and ₹315.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd?

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 146.82%, 3 Month at 55.25% and 1 Month at 25.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.52 %
Institutions - 4.53 %
Public - 24.95 %

