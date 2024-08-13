Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹285.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.44
Day's High₹279.5
Day's Low₹279.5
52 Week's High₹315.25
52 Week's Low₹110.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)665.71
P/E55.49
EPS5.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.8
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.42
18.17
10.89
7.55
Net Worth
35.22
22.37
15.09
11.75
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pankajkumar H. Jagawat
Whole-time Director
Shashank Bhawarlal Jagawat
Non Executive Director
Hitesh J Chhajed
Independent Director
Sunil Agarwal
Independent Director
Ishika Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachna Jajoo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd
Summary
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as Company Limited by Shares under the name Utsav CZ Gold Jewels Private Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on November 06, 2007. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed to Utsav CZ Gold Jewels Limited and dated January 08, 2008. The Company name was further changed to Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2008 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, wholesaling and exporting of 18Karat 20Karat and 22Karat CZ Gold jewellery. The Company specializes in light weight production of cubic zirconia (CZ) gold and rose gold casting jewellery. It manufacture and offer wide collection of products such as Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Bracelets Necklaces, Watches and Broaches etc. It has an installed capacity of 1,500 kg per annum.The Company manufacture CZ studded gold jewellery at facility situated at Andheri East, Mumbai. It customize designs to accommodate diverse regional preferences, ensuring that it meet the unique needs of clientele in every market it serve. The key strengths lie in design and innovation, deep understanding of consumer preferences and market dynamics, and the quality of products. It cater to a wide range of customers by offering high-end, medi
The Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹279.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd is ₹665.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd is 55.49 and 6.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd is ₹110.05 and ₹315.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 146.82%, 3 Month at 55.25% and 1 Month at 25.94%.
