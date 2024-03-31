To The Members,

Utssav Cz Gold Jewels Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Utssav Cz Gold Jewels Limited ("the Company], which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st 2024, Profit and Loss statement and Cash Flow Statement for the period then ended, and notes to the financial statements.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the Act] in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10] of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and, in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matters:

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. 1. Tax litigations-Provisions and Contingencies In conjunction with our tax specialists, we have evaluated Managements judgments with respect to such tax matters in order to assess the adequacy of the tax provisions and contingent liability. The Company has indirect tax litigations. The Company periodically reviews its tax positions, which include reviews by the external tax consultant and tax counsels appointed by the Company. Where the amount of tax liabilities is uncertain, the Company recognizes accruals/contingent liability that reflect Managements best estimate of the outcome based on the facts. Thus, there is a risk that accruals/contingent liability for tax is not accounted properly. How the matter was addressed in our audit in conjunction with our tax specialists, we have evaluated Managements judgments with respect to such tax matters in order to assess the adequacy of the tax provisions and contingent liability.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 [5] of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and

fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The management is responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material

uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality a quantitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the management with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with the governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in out report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

(a) Audit Trail

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss and Cash flow statement dealt by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the act, read with rule 7 of the Companies [Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 [2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, please refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies [Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 that can materially impact its financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested [either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ["Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ["Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ["Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ["Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c] Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditors Report

We report that:

i. [a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(a] (B] The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b] The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodic manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d] The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets] or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e] As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition] Act, 1988 (45 of 1988] and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a] As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b] The company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Also, monthly statements filed by the company with such Banks or Financial Institution are in the agreement with the books of the company. Accordingly, clause3(ii](b] of the Order is applicable to the Company. The Details of such Working Capital Limits are as follows:

Bank or Financial Institution Amount outstanding As on 31.03.2024 1 Overdraft facility from The Saraswat CoOp Bank Ltd. Rs. 49,50,33,202/- 2 Guaranteed under Emergency Credit Line (GECL) Loan from The Saraswat Co-Op Bank Ltd. Rs. 3,77,80,000/-

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, the company has made investments in the shares of The Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited. These are mentioned below in Clause 3(iii][b] of the Order. Based on the above, no comments on the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans is required and hence, there is no quantum which is overdue.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year nor any such amount is pending as on the year-end date, in order for us to comment on whether or not in case of the loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal & interest are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no loans given, investments made, guarantees given, and security provided in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. As per information & explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for any of the products manufactured by the Company.

vii. (a) According to the records made available to us, company has deposited the undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, cess, goods and service tax and any other statutory dues, if any with appropriate authorities which are outstanding as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute Except for the following:

Nature of Demand Amount Forum where dispute is pending. Maharashtra Value added tax Rs. 6,33,100/- Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax [Appeals), Mumbai

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

[b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

[c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

[d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

[e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

[f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3[ix)[f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer [including debt instruments) during the Financial year 2023-24.

[b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally] during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a] Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the standards on auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistleblower complaints had been received by the company

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Therefore, clause xii of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of Section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions under Clause xv of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xviii. There has been a resignation of the statutory auditor Shahji & Co. during the year due to Pre-occupation in other assignment Hence, accordingly, we, being the incoming Auditor have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor, if any.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet date and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Utssav Cz Gold Jewels Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibilities

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included, obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that [1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; [2] provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.