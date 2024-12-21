Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

UTSSAV CZ GOLD JEWELS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024