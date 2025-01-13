Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.8
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.42
18.17
10.89
7.55
Net Worth
35.22
22.37
15.09
11.75
Minority Interest
Debt
72.89
49.66
36.02
30.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
108.11
72.03
51.11
41.91
Fixed Assets
11.57
9.76
10.17
8.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.24
0.15
0.1
Networking Capital
71.71
61.65
40.6
32.88
Inventories
21.73
24.04
19.28
10.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
56.81
31.56
22.7
21.48
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.29
16.18
3.67
3.56
Sundry Creditors
-1.84
-0.77
-0.62
-0.42
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.28
-9.36
-4.43
-1.9
Cash
24.57
0.27
0.09
0.03
Total Assets
108.11
72.02
51.11
41.92
