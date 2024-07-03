SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹38
Prev. Close₹38.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.61
Day's High₹38.24
Day's Low₹35.1
52 Week's High₹53.45
52 Week's Low₹23.6
Book Value₹30.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.33
P/E19.87
EPS1.94
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.5
10.27
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.59
20.47
18.13
15.79
Net Worth
54.09
30.74
28.4
26.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
31.89
28.4
21.67
yoy growth (%)
12.28
31.06
Raw materials
-24.03
-22.54
-17.36
As % of sales
75.37
79.35
80.14
Employee costs
-0.9
-0.78
-0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.97
2.86
1.87
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.77
-0.84
-0.64
Working capital
17.8
16.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.28
31.06
Op profit growth
20.41
69.49
EBIT growth
21.13
72.65
Net profit growth
8.44
64.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nitin Jain
Independent Director
Shalabh Gupta
Independent Director
Gopal Singh
Company Secretary
Tripti Sharma
Addtnl Independent Director
Tarun Kumar Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Silgo Retail Ltd
Summary
Silgo Retail Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silgo Retail Private Limited on January 09, 2016. The status of the Company changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silgo Retail Limited on July 28, 2018.Silgo Retail is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, retailing and wholesaling of silver jewellery and offer a wide variety of designs to suit the preferences of the end customers. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, the company has diverse portfolio of ornaments and jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all and accordingly it has developed an ability to design the jewellery products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of end customers. The Companys products include silver jewellery with varied range of designs. Its product portfolio includes rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, jhumki, bangles and customized jewellery based on customer demand. The Company mainly deals in silver jewellery. Its online products are hallmarked jewellery certified by BIS. Every jewellery made at the company is cast in 925 sterling sliver. The Company offers a wide range of products in silver jewellery for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. The Company has dedicated and efficient design team, focused on developing new products and designs that meet customers requirement
Read More
The Silgo Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silgo Retail Ltd is ₹67.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Silgo Retail Ltd is 19.87 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silgo Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silgo Retail Ltd is ₹23.6 and ₹53.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Silgo Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.13%, 3 Years at 12.19%, 1 Year at 60.36%, 6 Month at 6.67%, 3 Month at -11.18% and 1 Month at -7.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.