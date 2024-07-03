Summary

Silgo Retail Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silgo Retail Private Limited on January 09, 2016. The status of the Company changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silgo Retail Limited on July 28, 2018.Silgo Retail is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, retailing and wholesaling of silver jewellery and offer a wide variety of designs to suit the preferences of the end customers. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, the company has diverse portfolio of ornaments and jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all and accordingly it has developed an ability to design the jewellery products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of end customers. The Companys products include silver jewellery with varied range of designs. Its product portfolio includes rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, jhumki, bangles and customized jewellery based on customer demand. The Company mainly deals in silver jewellery. Its online products are hallmarked jewellery certified by BIS. Every jewellery made at the company is cast in 925 sterling sliver. The Company offers a wide range of products in silver jewellery for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. The Company has dedicated and efficient design team, focused on developing new products and designs that meet customers requirement

Read More