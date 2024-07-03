iifl-logo-icon 1
Silgo Retail Ltd Share Price

36.4
(-5.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38
  • Day's High38.24
  • 52 Wk High53.45
  • Prev. Close38.55
  • Day's Low35.1
  • 52 Wk Low 23.6
  • Turnover (lac)20.61
  • P/E19.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.18
  • EPS1.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Silgo Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

38

Prev. Close

38.55

Turnover(Lac.)

20.61

Day's High

38.24

Day's Low

35.1

52 Week's High

53.45

52 Week's Low

23.6

Book Value

30.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.33

P/E

19.87

EPS

1.94

Divi. Yield

0

Silgo Retail Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Silgo Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Silgo Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 30.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silgo Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.5

10.27

10.27

10.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.59

20.47

18.13

15.79

Net Worth

54.09

30.74

28.4

26.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

31.89

28.4

21.67

yoy growth (%)

12.28

31.06

Raw materials

-24.03

-22.54

-17.36

As % of sales

75.37

79.35

80.14

Employee costs

-0.9

-0.78

-0.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.97

2.86

1.87

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.77

-0.84

-0.64

Working capital

17.8

16.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.28

31.06

Op profit growth

20.41

69.49

EBIT growth

21.13

72.65

Net profit growth

8.44

64.69

No Record Found

Silgo Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silgo Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitin Jain

Independent Director

Shalabh Gupta

Independent Director

Gopal Singh

Company Secretary

Tripti Sharma

Addtnl Independent Director

Tarun Kumar Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silgo Retail Ltd

Summary

Silgo Retail Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silgo Retail Private Limited on January 09, 2016. The status of the Company changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silgo Retail Limited on July 28, 2018.Silgo Retail is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, retailing and wholesaling of silver jewellery and offer a wide variety of designs to suit the preferences of the end customers. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, the company has diverse portfolio of ornaments and jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all and accordingly it has developed an ability to design the jewellery products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of end customers. The Companys products include silver jewellery with varied range of designs. Its product portfolio includes rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, jhumki, bangles and customized jewellery based on customer demand. The Company mainly deals in silver jewellery. Its online products are hallmarked jewellery certified by BIS. Every jewellery made at the company is cast in 925 sterling sliver. The Company offers a wide range of products in silver jewellery for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. The Company has dedicated and efficient design team, focused on developing new products and designs that meet customers requirement
Company FAQs

What is the Silgo Retail Ltd share price today?

The Silgo Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silgo Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silgo Retail Ltd is ₹67.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silgo Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silgo Retail Ltd is 19.87 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silgo Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silgo Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silgo Retail Ltd is ₹23.6 and ₹53.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silgo Retail Ltd?

Silgo Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.13%, 3 Years at 12.19%, 1 Year at 60.36%, 6 Month at 6.67%, 3 Month at -11.18% and 1 Month at -7.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silgo Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silgo Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.93 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 30.05 %

