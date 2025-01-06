Silgo Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.97
2.86
1.87
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.77
-0.84
-0.64
Working capital
17.8
16.43
Other operating items
Operating
19.89
18.33
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.14
Free cash flow
19.91
18.47
Equity raised
28.2
14.83
Investing
0
0
Financing
25.34
8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
73.45
41.3
