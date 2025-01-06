iifl-logo-icon 1
Silgo Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.4
(-5.58%)
Jan 6, 2025

Silgo Retail FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.97

2.86

1.87

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.77

-0.84

-0.64

Working capital

17.8

16.43

Other operating items

Operating

19.89

18.33

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.14

Free cash flow

19.91

18.47

Equity raised

28.2

14.83

Investing

0

0

Financing

25.34

8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

73.45

41.3

