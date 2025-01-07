iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Silgo Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37
(1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Silgo Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

31.89

28.4

21.67

yoy growth (%)

12.28

31.06

Raw materials

-24.03

-22.54

-17.36

As % of sales

75.37

79.35

80.14

Employee costs

-0.9

-0.78

-0.81

As % of sales

2.83

2.75

3.75

Other costs

-2.92

-1.73

-1.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.17

6.11

6.99

Operating profit

4.02

3.34

1.97

OPM

12.62

11.77

9.1

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.94

-0.37

0

Other income

0

0.02

0

Profit before tax

2.97

2.86

1.87

Taxes

-0.77

-0.84

-0.64

Tax rate

-26.15

-29.35

-34.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.19

2.02

1.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

2.19

2.02

1.23

yoy growth (%)

8.44

64.69

NPM

6.89

7.13

5.67

Silgo Retail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Silgo Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.