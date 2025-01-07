Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
31.89
28.4
21.67
yoy growth (%)
12.28
31.06
Raw materials
-24.03
-22.54
-17.36
As % of sales
75.37
79.35
80.14
Employee costs
-0.9
-0.78
-0.81
As % of sales
2.83
2.75
3.75
Other costs
-2.92
-1.73
-1.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.17
6.11
6.99
Operating profit
4.02
3.34
1.97
OPM
12.62
11.77
9.1
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.94
-0.37
0
Other income
0
0.02
0
Profit before tax
2.97
2.86
1.87
Taxes
-0.77
-0.84
-0.64
Tax rate
-26.15
-29.35
-34.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.19
2.02
1.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
2.19
2.02
1.23
yoy growth (%)
8.44
64.69
NPM
6.89
7.13
5.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.