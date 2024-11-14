iifl-logo-icon 1
Silgo Retail Ltd Board Meeting

Silgo Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider other business matters Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
To consider other business matters Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 26, 2024 for allotment of shares on Rights Basis.
Board Meeting16 Feb 202413 Feb 2024
To consider Fund Raising through Rights Issue Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 16, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1: 1, i.e 10270000 Equity Shares for every 10270000 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 25 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/02/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Board Meeting Intimation Silgo Retail Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 23, 2024.

