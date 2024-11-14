|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider other business matters Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|To consider other business matters Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 26, 2024 for allotment of shares on Rights Basis.
|Board Meeting
|16 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|To consider Fund Raising through Rights Issue Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 16, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1: 1, i.e 10270000 Equity Shares for every 10270000 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 25 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation Silgo Retail Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Silgo Retail Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 23, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.