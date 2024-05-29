<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT </dhhead>

To,

THE MEMBERS OF SILGO RETAIL LIMITED.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/S SILGO RETAIL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flow and Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, including asummary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of thefinancial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There are no Key Audit Matters Reportable as per SA 701 issued by ICAI.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors’ Report thereon.

The Company’s board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Based on work we performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s responsibility for the financial statements

The Company’s board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If weconclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, the cash flow statement and the statement of change in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified underSection 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 takenon record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with rule 11of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c) here has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or anyof such subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity, outside the Group, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide 109 any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are materialeither individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company or any of such subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) No dividend had been declared by Board of Directors during the year ended March 31, 2024, hencethere is no liability for the same.

f) The Company has issued new 8226802 equity Shares on Rights basis during the year ended March 31, 2024.

g) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of accounts using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For JKSS & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN: 006836C <td WIDTH=44% VALIGN=TOP> (CA Laxmi Tatiwala) Date: 29.05.2024 Partner Place: Jaipur M. No. 418000 UDIN: 24418000BKGDGQ2202

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Silgo Retail Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Company’s property, plant and equipment: a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment ("PPE"). b) The PPE has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the PPE is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. c) Total Assets of company includes Immovable property also and the title deeds of Immovable Properties are held in the name of the company.

ii. As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification between the physical stock and the books of accounts.

iii. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and hence, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, sales- tax, goods and service tax and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions and banks and dues to debenture holders. The Company has not borrowed any funds from the government.

ix. During the year, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) to the information and opinion given to us, all of the money has been applied for the purpose for which it was raise.

x. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/ provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause (xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we were in the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report. There was no any liability in the books of the company for those payable within one year of the date of balance-sheet date.

xx. (a) The company has not any other than ongoing projects, therefore provisions of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company;

(b) This clause is not applicable to the company. (b) This clause is not applicable to the company.

xxi. There are not any qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order (CARO) reports, hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

For JKSS & ASSOCIATES (Formerly known as JK Sarawgi & Co.) Chartered Accountants FRN: 006836C (CA Laxmi Tatiwala) Date: 29.05.2024 Partner Place: Jaipur M. No. 418000 UDIN: 24418000BKGDGQ2202

Annexure ‘B’ to the Independent Auditors’ Report:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act"). We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Silgo Retail Limited (‘the Company’) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note’) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company. (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial control over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.