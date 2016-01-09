#DRStart#

<dhhead>BOARD’S REPORT</dhhead>

To,

The Members of SILGO RETAIL LIMITED

Your directors are pleased to present the 9th Annual Report of your company together with Audited Financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Your Company’s performance during the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the previous financial year, is summarized as below-

( In Lacs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 3503.39 3407.08 Other Income 5.54 60.43 Total Income 3508.93 3467.51 Total Expenditures (Excluding Interest & Depreciation) 2956.61 2950.47 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (PBIDT) 552.32 517.04 Less: Depreciation 4.17 5.17 Less: Interest 124.75 192.39 Profit before Tax (PBT) 423.40 319.48 Less: Tax Expenses (Including Deferred Tax) 108.17 84.30 Profit After Tax 315.23 235.18 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (2.74) (1.04) Total comprehensive income for the year 312.49 234.13 Earnings per equity share (in Rs.): Basic 3.00 2.28 Diluted 3.00 2.28

The Standalone Financial Statements of your Company for FY24 are prepared in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), Indian Accounting Standards("Ind AS") and theSecurities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY/BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Your Company is engaged in the business of trade, manufacture and sale of silver jewellery, precious stone. It offers wide range and variety of jewellery including hallmarked silver jewellery with a focus on certified silver jewellery to cater not only to wedding jewellery but party and daily wear also. To meet the choices and requirements of the customers, your Company keeps on launching new designs and collections from time to time.

During the year, the revenue from operations of your Company increased by 2.83% to 3503.39 Lakhs as against 3407.08 Lakhs as of last year at gross level. The Net Profit for the year ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 315.23 Lacs. The Company recorded a Net Profit growth of 34.04% in FY 2023-24 on y-o-y basis as compared to FY 2022-23.

DIVIDEND

Your directors have not recommended any dividend for the year.

LISTING OF SHARES

The Equity Shares of our Company remain listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. As of now, the listing fees for the year 2024-25 have not been settled with the Stock Exchanges. However, we assure you that the payment will be made within the stipulated deadline. Its important to note that the shares of the company are required to be traded exclusively in dematerialized form.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of business of your Company during the year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, the directors have allocated funds to general reserve of Rs. 312.49 Lakhs and 1199.45 Lakhs to the Capital reserve as the company has received premium from Rights issue during the year.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Considering that the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures, there is no requirement to consolidate its financial statements for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

No significant or substantial orders have been issued by regulators, courts, or tribunals that would have an impact on the Companys ability to continue its operations in the future.

ORDER OF SEBI, NSE LIMITED

The company has not received any orders from SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) or NSE Limited (National Stock Exchange Limited) that would have an effect on the listing of the companys shares.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, are given in the notes to the standalone financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

BORROWINGS

During the present fiscal year, the Company has not obtained any new borrowings. In-depth details regarding such borrowings, are comprehensively explained in the notes that accompany the companys audited financial statements.

CREDIT RATING

Not Applicable.

SHARE CAPITAL

As of March 31, 2024, the Companys Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-up Share Capital amounted to Rs. 1849.6802 Lakhs, consisting of 184.96802 Lakhs Equity Shares valued at Rs. 10/- each. The company has increased its Authorized share capital from 11 Crores to 25 Crores w.e.f. 30th September 2023. Further the company issued new 8226802 Equity shares on Rights basis on 26th March 2024 and increased its Paid-up Share Capital up to 1849.6802 Lakhs during the period under assessment.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES AND EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

The Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted any stock options or issue any sweat equity or issued any bonus shares. Further, the Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review and hence no details / information invited in this respect.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING THE DETAILS OF UTILIZATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT OR QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONS PLACEMENT

Pursuant to Section 42 and 62 (1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has not raised through preferential allotment or qualified institutions placement.

ANNUAL RETURN

A copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 shall be placed on the Company’s website www.silgo.in By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of the Board’s report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your directors confirm that the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, have been complied with. Your Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

COST RECORDS

Under the provisions of Section 148 of the Act, your Company is not required to maintain cost records.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments since the close of the financial year i.e. 31st March, 2024 till the date of signing of this Directors’ Report, affecting the financial position of your Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KMP WHO WERE APPOINTED AND RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR

The Composition of the Board and Key Managerial Persons of the Company as on March 31, 2024 were as follows:

Sr. No. Name Category Date of Appointment Date of Re- Date of appointment Cessation 1 Mr. NITIN JAIN Managing Director 09.01.2016 13.06.2023 2 Mrs. ANJANA JAIN Whole-time Director 20.12.2021 4 Ms. ANISHA JAIN Non-Executive Director 22.08.2022 30.09.2023 4 Mr. SHALABH GUPTA Non-Executive Independent Director 28.07.2018 27.07.2023 5 Mr. GOPAL SINGH Non-Executive Independent Director 28.07.2018 27.07.2023 6 Mr. TARUN KUMAR RATHI Non-Executive Independent Director 08.02.2021 7 Ms. TRIPTI SHARMA Company Secretary (Key Managerial Person) 14.06.2018 8 Mr. ARIHANT JAIN Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Person) 26.07.2023 09.04.2024

Tenure of Mr. Nitin Jain was ending on June 13, 2023 hence he has re-appointed as Chairman & Managing director for another 5 years from June 13, 2023 to June 12, 2028.

Mr. Gopal Singh and Mr. Shalabh Gupta were also re-appointed for another term of 5 years from July 27,2023 to July 26, 2028, as their tenure was ending on July 27,2023. Mr. Arihant Jain has appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. July 26, 2023 and resigned from the post of CFO w.e.f. April 09, 2024.

RETIRE BY ROTATION

In pursuant to Section 152(6) of the Companies Act 2013, Ms. Anisha Jain designated as Non- Executive Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME

The Companys interpretation of the term Independence for Directors is derived from the provisions outlined in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. The Independent Directors have given declarations to your Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence provided under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘the Listing Regulations’).

Your Company has a program to familiarize Independent Directors with regard to their roles, rights, responsibilities in your Company, nature of the industry in which your Company operates, the business model of your Company, etc. The purpose of Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors is to provide insights into your Company to enable the Independent Directors to understand its business in depth and contribute significantly to your Company. Your Company has already carried out the familiarization programme for Independent Directors. The Familiarization Programme Imparted to Independent Directors in terms of Regulation 25(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is available on your Company’s website and can be accessed through the following link: www.silgo.in.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 164(2) AND CONFIRMATION OF REGISTRATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS WITH INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS’ DATABANK

None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified from being appointed as Directors as specified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. As required under Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the Independent Directors have complied the registration with Independent Directors Databank.

DISCLOSURES BY DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors has duly submitted notices of their interests in accordance with Form MBP 1 as stipulated by Section 184(1). Additionally, the directors have provided intimation using Form DIR 8 as required by Section 164(2), along with declarations confirming their adherence to the Companys Code of Conduct.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has obtained declarations from all its Independent Directors, affirming their alignment with the independence criteria as prescribed by both Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In conformity with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, none of the Independent Directors are subject to retirement by rotation.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 17(10), 25(4) and all other applicable Regulation(s) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have carried out annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees, individual Directors, Chairperson of your Company.

As required under Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of your Company was also held on 7th February, 2024 to evaluate the performance of the Chairman, Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole and also to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of your Company and the Board. The performance of the Board / Committee was evaluated after seeking inputs from all the Directors / Committee members on the basis of the defined criterial including composition and structure effectiveness of meeting, information and functioning.

Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated, on the basis of following evaluation criteria:

Relevant knowledge, expertise and experience.

Devotion of time and attention to your Company’s long-term strategic issues. Discussing and endorsing your Company’s strategy.

Addressing the most relevant issues for your Company. Professional conduct, ethics and integrity.

Understanding of duties, roles and function as Independent Director.

Your directors have expressed satisfaction to the evaluation process. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in detail in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report.

BOARD MEETINGS AND COMMITTEES OF DIRECTORS

BOARD MEETINGS

During the year under review 11 meetings of the Board were held and the gap between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

The requisite quorum was present during all the Board meetings. During the year 11 meetings of the Board were held on 30th May 2023, 26th July, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 28th August, 2023; 25th October, 2023, 23rd January, 2024, 14th February 2024, 16th February 2024, 23rd February 2024, 28th February 2024, 26th March 2024. The gap intervening between two meetings of the board is as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013

Details of board meeting attended by the directors of the company are provided as under:

Name of Directors Number of Meetings Attended Total Meetings held during the F.Y. 2023-24 Last AGM Attended Mr. Nitin Jain 11 11 Yes Mrs. Anjana Jain 11 11 Yes Ms. Anisha Jain 11 11 No Mr. Shalabh Gupta 11 11 Yes Mr. Gopal Singh 11 11 Yes Mr. Tarun Kumar Rathi 10 11 Yes

BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board Committees play a vital role in strengthening the Corporate Governance practices and focus effectively on the issues and ensure expedient resolution of the diverse matters. The Committees also make specific recommendations to the Board on various matters when required. All observations, recommendations and decisions of the Committees are placed before the Board for information or for approval.

As on March 31, 2024, the Board has following 3 (Three) Statutory Committees in accordance with Companies Act, 2013:

1. Audit Comittee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

AUDIT COMMITTEE AND OTHER BOARD COMMITTEES

The details pertaining to the composition of the Audit Committee and its role is included in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this Annual Report. In addition to the Committees mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees during day-to-day business operations of the company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviours of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behaviour from an employee in each situation and the reporting structure.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate training in this regard. The Code has also been posted on the

Company’s website at www.silgo.in

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Company’s shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code. The same has been displayed at the company’s website at www.silgo.in

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of sub-section 3 read with sub-section 5 of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors hereby state to the best of their knowledge and belief that: i) In preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and of the profits of the Company for the year; iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for their maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern’ basis; v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and vi) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

Financial Statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards as issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and as specified in Section 133 of the Companies act, 2013 and the relevant rules thereof and in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company has adopted Indian accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the companies Act, 2013 for the year under review. The company has evaluated the possible impact of this pandemic on the business operations and the financial positions of the Company and based on its assessment believes that there is no significant impact on the financial results of the Company.

AUDITORS

1. STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act read with applicable Rules framed there under M/s. JKSS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No. 006836C have been appointed as Auditors for a term of five years, subject to ratification by the shareholders, from the conclusion of the 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of the 9th Annual general Meeting of the company. Hence the statutory auditors has been re-appointed in the Board Meeting dated August 29, 2024 subject to approval by shareholders of the company in the ensuing 9th Annual General Meeting.

1.1 DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

2. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s Mahendra Khandelwal & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the year under review. The Secretarial audit report received from the Secretarial Auditors is annexed to this report marked as Annexure I and forms part of this report.

3. INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and pursuant to the provisions of section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, has appointed Mr. Arihant Jain as the Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2023-24 of the company.

COMMENTS ON AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors’ Report to the Members does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer by the Statutory Auditors in their Report. The Audit Report is enclosed with the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed thereunder. Further, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered by your Company during the financial year under review with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length basis and is in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations. During the year, there are no materially significant related party transactions entered by your Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of your Company at large. There were some materially significant Related Party Transactions made by your Company during the year that required shareholders’ approval under Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations. And all that transactions were made with the approval of shareholders only. The particulars of such contract or arrangements entered by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are attached here within Annexure II in Form No.AOC-2.

All Related Party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval.

The Policy on the Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the website of the Company www.silgo.in

HUMAN RESOURCES AND EMPLOYEE RELATIONS

Attracting, retaining and developing talent continued to be a focus area for your Company. The increased focus on capability enhancement and employee engagement had a positive impact on talent retention as reflected in the lower attrition levels.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

Information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been provided in Annexure-III forming part of this report.

During the financial year 2023-24, no employee, whether employed for whole or part of the year, was drawing remuneration exceeding the limits mentioned under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS ANDOUTGO:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

The disclosure of particulars with respect to conservation of energy pursuant to Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8(3) of the companies (accounts) rules, 2014 are not applicable as our business is not specified in the Schedule. However, the company makes its best efforts to conserve energy in a more efficient and effective manner.

B. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The company has not carried out any specific research and development activities. The company uses indigenous technology for its operations. Accordingly, the information related to technology absorption, adaptation and innovation is reported to be NIL.

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

(Rs. in Lakhs)

S.No. Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 (a) Foreign Exchange Earnings - 1048.62 (b) Foreign Exchange Outogo - 33.66

DETAILS OF POLICIES

i. Nomination and Remuneration Policy: The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination

& Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior

Management and their remuneration. The Company’s Remuneration Policy is available on the Company’s website www.silgo.in and the same is attached herewith as Annexure - IV.

ii. Risk Management Policy: Business Risk Evaluation and Management is an on-going process within the Organization. Pursuant to Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has framed a Risk Management Policy for the Company. The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the business (or) existence of the company.

iii. Whistle Blower Policy Vigil Mechanism:

In compliance with the provisions of section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015,(LODR),the Company has established a vigil mechanism for the Directors and employees of the Company to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected incidents of fraud or violation of Code of Conduct.

The Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.silgo.in

DISCLOSURES AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has a Policy on Prohibition, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of women at workplace and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto covering all the aspects as required under the "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prohibition, Prevention and Redressal) Act, 2013. There were no such complaints received under the policy during the year.

ENHANCING SHAREHOLDERS VALUE

Your Company believes that its members are among its most important stakeholders. Accordingly, your

Company’s operations are committed to the pursuit of achieving high levels of operating performance and cost competitiveness, consolidating and building for growth, enhancing the productive asset and resource base and nurturing overall corporate reputation. Your Company is also committed to creating value for its other stakeholders by ensuring that its corporate actions positively impact the socio-economic and environmental dimensions and contribute to sustainable growth and development.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by your Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that your Company’s internal financial controls were adequate and effective with reference to the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The management continuously reviews the internal control systems and procedures for the efficient conduct of your Company’s business. Your Company adheres to good practices with respect to transactions and financial reporting and ensures that all its assets are appropriately safeguarded and protected against losses. The Internal Auditor of your Company conducts the audit on regular basis and the Audit Committee actively reviews internal audit reports and effectiveness of internal control systems periodically. During the year, the Internal Auditor performed comprehensive assessments at all functional departments. The Audit Committee regularly reviews the audit findings and corrective measures taken thereon to ensure the efficacy of the Internal Control process. The system of Internal Control is structured to verify that financial and other documents are accurate in compiling financial reports and other data, and in maintaining transparency for individuals. Internal Control Systems are implemented to safeguard your Company’s assets from loss or damage, to keep constant check on the cost structure, to prevent revenue leakages, to provide adequate financial and accounting controls and to implement Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company has a robust Risk Management framework to identify, evaluate business risks and opportunities. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance your Company’s competitive advantage. The company provides assistance to the Board of Directors in fulfilling its objective of controlling / monitoring various risks prevailing in the functioning of your Company in day to day life as well as mitigating the risk on hedging in domestic as well as international market.

Presently, the Board acknowledges that no risks have been identified that pose an imminent threat to the Companys existence. This affirmation reflects the diligence and efficacy of the risk management mechanisms in place, underscoring the Companys commitment to maintaining a resilient and secure operational landscape.

FRAUD REPORTING

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143(12) of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Company is not required to constitute CSR committee and to make expenses towards CSR activities as per the requirements of Section 135 of the Companies Act read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is set out in this Annual Report as Annexure V

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In terms of Regulation 34(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate report on corporate governance together with a certificate from M/s Mahendra Khandelwal & Co., Company Secretaries, confirming compliance thereof is given in Annexure-VI forming part of this report.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the year under review, the provision of section 125(2) of Companies Act, 2013 does not apply as the company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF) established by Central Government of India.

DISCLOSURES OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE LISTED ENTITY WITH ANY PERSON OR ENTITY BELONGING TO THE PROMOTER/PROMOTER GROUP WHICH HOLD(S) 10% OR MORE SHAREHOLDING IN THE LISTED ENTITY, IN THE FORMAT PRESCRIBED IN THE RELEVANT ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR ANNUAL RESULTS

Mr. Nitin Jain and Mrs. Bela Agrawal holds 10% or more shares in the Company. The details of transactions with promoter/promoter group holding 10% or more shares have been disclosed in the financial statements which is part of the Annual Report.

UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND AND SHARE APPLICATION MONEY

There is no unpaid or unclaimed Share Application Money and Dividend is pending to be paid to the investors and shareholders till 31.03.2024.

INSURANCE

The assets of the Company are adequately insured against fire and such other risks, as are considered necessary by the Management.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Regulation 34(2)(f ) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 was not applicable to the Company during the year under review, based on the market capitalisation.

MANDATORY UPDATE OF PAN AND BANK DETAILS AGAINST YOUR SHARE HOLDING

Pursuant to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP1/ CIR/P/2018/73 dated 20th April, 2018, shareholders whose ledger folios do not have/have incomplete details with respect to PAN and Bank Account particulars are mandatorily required to furnish these details to the Issuer Company/RTA for registration in the folio. As per the records of the Company, few Shareholders’ folio needs to be updated with the PAN / Complete Bank

Account details so that the investments held by them are in compliance with the aforementioned circular. Such Shareholders are hence requested to submit the following documents within 21 days of receipt of this communication:

Enclosed Form duly filled in and signed by all the shareholders.

Self-Attested Copy of Pan Card of all the shareholders,

Cancelled Cheque Leaf with Name (if name is not printed on cheque - self-attested copy of first page of Pass-book) of all the shareholders and

Address Proof (self-attested copy of Aadhaar-Card of all the shareholders)

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

The trading in the Equity Shares of your Company is under compulsory dematerialization mode. As on March 31, 2024, Equity Shares representing 100% of the equity share capital are in dematerialized form. As the depository system offers numerous advantages, members are requested to take advantage of the same and avail of the facility of dematerialization of the Company’s shares.

DISCLOSURE W.R.T. DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

There are no demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account during the year under review as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

IBC CODE & ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT

There is no proceeding pending against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC Code). There has not been any instance of one-time settlement of your Company with any bank or financial institution.

PARTICIPATION IN THE GREEN INITIATIVE

Your Company continues to wholeheartedly participate in the Green Initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for correspondences by Corporate to its Members through electronic mode. All the Members are requested to join the said program by sending their preferred e-mail addresses to their Depository Participant. In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiative and going beyond it to create new green initiatives, electronic copy of the Annual Report along with Notice of 09th Annual General Meeting of your Company will be sent to all Members whose email addresses are registered with your Company/ Depository Participant(s). For members who have not registered their e-mail addresses, are requested to register the same with their respective Depository Participants. For this financial year physical copies of Annual Report 2023-24 will be sent to those members who specifically request the same.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Company has maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The Board place on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation your Company has been receiving from its investors, customers, vendors, bankers, financial institutions, business associates, Central & State Government authorities, Regulatory authorities and Stock Exchanges. Your Board looks forward for the long-term future with confidence, optimisms and full of opportunities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in the Board’s Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis describing your Company’s objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence your Company’s operations include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling price of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.