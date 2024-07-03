Silgo Retail Ltd Summary

Silgo Retail Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silgo Retail Private Limited on January 09, 2016. The status of the Company changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silgo Retail Limited on July 28, 2018.Silgo Retail is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, retailing and wholesaling of silver jewellery and offer a wide variety of designs to suit the preferences of the end customers. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, the company has diverse portfolio of ornaments and jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all and accordingly it has developed an ability to design the jewellery products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of end customers. The Companys products include silver jewellery with varied range of designs. Its product portfolio includes rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, jhumki, bangles and customized jewellery based on customer demand. The Company mainly deals in silver jewellery. Its online products are hallmarked jewellery certified by BIS. Every jewellery made at the company is cast in 925 sterling sliver. The Company offers a wide range of products in silver jewellery for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. The Company has dedicated and efficient design team, focused on developing new products and designs that meet customers requirements using the latest 3D Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software. The Designers are skilled in CAD and are up-to-date with the latest trends and fashion in the market and constantly provide designs for new ornaments regularly. The Company started with an initiative Dyuti, to promote women entrepreneurship and to make them self reliant. Dyuti is women-centric initiative by the company that has arisen from the sole need to empower women and help them become entrepreneurs. The program is suitable for every woman who wants to work, be economically productive for herself and/ or her family. The program is so launched that women entrepreneurs enroll themselves for a kit according to their suitability which is offered in different price values for selling it further. The kit includes collection of earrings, necklaces, rings, etc to embark upon their entrepreneurial journey. It also includes a business guide that carries essential information to help kick start their business. In October 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 13,56,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 4.89 Crores.