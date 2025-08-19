iifl-logo

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd Share Price Live

546
(5.61%)
Aug 19, 2025|03:59:58 PM

  • Open510
  • Day's High564
  • Prev. Close517
  • Day's Low508.1
  • Turnover (lac)63,060.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,262.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Record Found

Loading...

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

510

Prev. Close

517

Turnover(Lac.)

63,060.93

Day's High

564

Day's Low

508.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,262.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Aug, 2025|06:25 PM

No Record Found

Share Price

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.82

1.82

0.18

0.09

Preference Capital

26.78

8.11

1,828.86

570.54

Reserves

346.28

-81.06

-1,837.23

-571.55

Net Worth

374.88

-71.13

-8.19

-0.91

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025

Gross Sales

1,770

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,770

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

60.03

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,554.8

87.783,15,532.521,0300.3113,040189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

520.2

68.8253,684.34256.480.296,142.2446.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

12.87

14.468,462.51164.150724.919.55

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

572.6

31.327,768.6268.1101,702.42115.58

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

2,015.7

58.216,278.7245.710.621,555.32354.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

GAURAV SINGH KUSHWAHA

Non Executive Director

PRASHANTH PRAKASH

Non Executive Director

Sameer Dileep Nath

Independent Director

Rajesh Dahiya

Independent Director

Rohit Bhasin

Independent Director

Ms Neha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jasmeet Kaur Saluja.

Registered Office

Site No 89/2 Lava Kusha Aracde,

Munnerkolal Village ORR Marath,

Karnataka - 560037

Tel: +91 80 4514 6904

Website: http://www.bluestone.com

Email: investor.relations@bluestone.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd share price today?

The Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹546 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd is ₹8262.09 Cr. as of 19 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 19 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 19 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd?

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

