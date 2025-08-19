Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹510
Prev. Close₹517
Turnover(Lac.)₹63,060.93
Day's High₹564
Day's Low₹508.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,262.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.82
1.82
0.18
0.09
Preference Capital
26.78
8.11
1,828.86
570.54
Reserves
346.28
-81.06
-1,837.23
-571.55
Net Worth
374.88
-71.13
-8.19
-0.91
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
1,770
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,770
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
60.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,554.8
|87.78
|3,15,532.52
|1,030
|0.31
|13,040
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
520.2
|68.82
|53,684.34
|256.48
|0.29
|6,142.24
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
12.87
|14.46
|8,462.51
|164.15
|0
|724.91
|9.55
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
572.6
|31.32
|7,768.62
|68.11
|0
|1,702.42
|115.58
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
2,015.7
|58.21
|6,278.72
|45.71
|0.62
|1,555.32
|354.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
GAURAV SINGH KUSHWAHA
Non Executive Director
PRASHANTH PRAKASH
Non Executive Director
Sameer Dileep Nath
Independent Director
Rajesh Dahiya
Independent Director
Rohit Bhasin
Independent Director
Ms Neha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jasmeet Kaur Saluja.
Site No 89/2 Lava Kusha Aracde,
Munnerkolal Village ORR Marath,
Karnataka - 560037
Tel: +91 80 4514 6904
Website: http://www.bluestone.com
Email: investor.relations@bluestone.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Reports by Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
