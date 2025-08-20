iifl-logo

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

572.05
(4.77%)
Aug 20, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.82

1.82

0.18

0.09

Preference Capital

26.78

8.11

1,828.86

570.54

Reserves

346.28

-81.06

-1,837.23

-571.55

Net Worth

374.88

-71.13

-8.19

-0.91

Minority Interest

Debt

1,361.12

821.89

299.07

107.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,736

750.76

290.88

106.19

Fixed Assets

601.72

445.43

215.35

75.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

7.1

Networking Capital

1,027.79

46.36

-25.64

-26.8

Inventories

991.22

395.32

166.12

65.4

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.38

1.06

5

2.29

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

751.69

154.71

73.27

32.69

Sundry Creditors

-223.27

-78.38

-73.35

-37.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-494.23

-426.34

-196.68

-89.94

Cash

106.5

258.96

101.16

50.63

Total Assets

1,736.01

750.76

290.87

106.18

