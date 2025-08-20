Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.82
1.82
0.18
0.09
Preference Capital
26.78
8.11
1,828.86
570.54
Reserves
346.28
-81.06
-1,837.23
-571.55
Net Worth
374.88
-71.13
-8.19
-0.91
Minority Interest
Debt
1,361.12
821.89
299.07
107.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,736
750.76
290.88
106.19
Fixed Assets
601.72
445.43
215.35
75.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
7.1
Networking Capital
1,027.79
46.36
-25.64
-26.8
Inventories
991.22
395.32
166.12
65.4
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.38
1.06
5
2.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
751.69
154.71
73.27
32.69
Sundry Creditors
-223.27
-78.38
-73.35
-37.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-494.23
-426.34
-196.68
-89.94
Cash
106.5
258.96
101.16
50.63
Total Assets
1,736.01
750.76
290.87
106.18
