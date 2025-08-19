Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,554.8
|87.78
|3,15,532.52
|1,030
|0.31
|13,040
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
520.2
|68.82
|53,684.34
|256.48
|0.29
|6,142.24
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
12.87
|14.46
|8,462.51
|164.15
|0
|724.91
|9.55
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
572.6
|31.32
|7,768.62
|68.11
|0
|1,702.42
|115.58
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
2,015.7
|58.21
|6,278.72
|45.71
|0.62
|1,555.32
|354.65
No Record Found
