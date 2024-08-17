Summary

Incorporated on 13 Apr.82, Shrenuj & Company was promoted by the House of Doshis to export polished diamonds. Emkay Drilling Equipment is a subsidiary of the company.The company imports rough diamonds mainly from the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, and gets them cut, processed and polished in Bombay, Surat, Navsari and Bhavnagar, through skilled artisans and exports them to major international markets. It is one of the few sight-holders in India accepted by the DTC, and is assured of direct supplies of rough diamonds regularly. The company has a laser processing unit at Andheri. It diversified into jewellery manufacture by opening a unit at SEEPZ, Mumbai.The company exports diamonds and precious stones to many international markets, mainly Japan, the US, France, Belgium, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Germany.

