SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.93
Day's High₹0.6
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹28.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
38.58
38.58
19.29
19.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
639.13
674.71
676.67
650.13
Net Worth
677.71
713.29
695.96
669.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,789.21
2,711.88
2,526.58
2,239.29
yoy growth (%)
-34.02
7.33
12.82
10.62
Raw materials
-1,602.84
-2,426.16
-2,240.63
-1,959.17
As % of sales
89.58
89.46
88.68
87.49
Employee costs
-38.12
-40.21
-40.86
-37.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-39.02
31.45
49.31
39.74
Depreciation
-10.66
-13.24
-6.67
-6.3
Tax paid
-1.1
-10.9
-14.17
-9.25
Working capital
48.19
68.46
126.29
322.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.02
7.33
12.82
10.62
Op profit growth
-44.38
-1.69
3.15
4.76
EBIT growth
-46.4
-10.16
4.65
7.3
Net profit growth
-295.27
-41.52
15.21
-11.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
5,485.11
4,643.18
3,862.14
3,150.59
2,456.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,485.11
4,643.18
3,862.14
3,150.59
2,456.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.71
22.55
15.85
9.14
11.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SHREYAS KIRTILAL DOSHI
Director
SHOBHASINGH RAJARAMSINGH THAKUR
Whole-time Director
VISHAL SHREYAS DOSHI
Company Secretary
SUJATA GIRIDHAR PARAB
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shrenuj & Company Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 13 Apr.82, Shrenuj & Company was promoted by the House of Doshis to export polished diamonds. Emkay Drilling Equipment is a subsidiary of the company.The company imports rough diamonds mainly from the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, and gets them cut, processed and polished in Bombay, Surat, Navsari and Bhavnagar, through skilled artisans and exports them to major international markets. It is one of the few sight-holders in India accepted by the DTC, and is assured of direct supplies of rough diamonds regularly. The company has a laser processing unit at Andheri. It diversified into jewellery manufacture by opening a unit at SEEPZ, Mumbai.The company exports diamonds and precious stones to many international markets, mainly Japan, the US, France, Belgium, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Germany.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.