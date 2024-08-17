iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shrenuj & Company Ltd Share Price

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 16, 2017|03:29:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Shrenuj & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

0.5

Prev. Close

0.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.93

Day's High

0.6

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

28.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shrenuj & Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shrenuj & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shrenuj & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:14 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.32%

Non-Promoter- 3.13%

Institutions: 3.12%

Non-Institutions: 62.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shrenuj & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

38.58

38.58

19.29

19.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

639.13

674.71

676.67

650.13

Net Worth

677.71

713.29

695.96

669.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,789.21

2,711.88

2,526.58

2,239.29

yoy growth (%)

-34.02

7.33

12.82

10.62

Raw materials

-1,602.84

-2,426.16

-2,240.63

-1,959.17

As % of sales

89.58

89.46

88.68

87.49

Employee costs

-38.12

-40.21

-40.86

-37.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-39.02

31.45

49.31

39.74

Depreciation

-10.66

-13.24

-6.67

-6.3

Tax paid

-1.1

-10.9

-14.17

-9.25

Working capital

48.19

68.46

126.29

322.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.02

7.33

12.82

10.62

Op profit growth

-44.38

-1.69

3.15

4.76

EBIT growth

-46.4

-10.16

4.65

7.3

Net profit growth

-295.27

-41.52

15.21

-11.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

5,485.11

4,643.18

3,862.14

3,150.59

2,456.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,485.11

4,643.18

3,862.14

3,150.59

2,456.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.71

22.55

15.85

9.14

11.17

View Annually Results

Shrenuj & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shrenuj & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SHREYAS KIRTILAL DOSHI

Director

SHOBHASINGH RAJARAMSINGH THAKUR

Whole-time Director

VISHAL SHREYAS DOSHI

Company Secretary

SUJATA GIRIDHAR PARAB

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shrenuj & Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 13 Apr.82, Shrenuj & Company was promoted by the House of Doshis to export polished diamonds. Emkay Drilling Equipment is a subsidiary of the company.The company imports rough diamonds mainly from the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, and gets them cut, processed and polished in Bombay, Surat, Navsari and Bhavnagar, through skilled artisans and exports them to major international markets. It is one of the few sight-holders in India accepted by the DTC, and is assured of direct supplies of rough diamonds regularly. The company has a laser processing unit at Andheri. It diversified into jewellery manufacture by opening a unit at SEEPZ, Mumbai.The company exports diamonds and precious stones to many international markets, mainly Japan, the US, France, Belgium, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Germany.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shrenuj & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.