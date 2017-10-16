Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,789.21
2,711.88
2,526.58
2,239.29
yoy growth (%)
-34.02
7.33
12.82
10.62
Raw materials
-1,602.84
-2,426.16
-2,240.63
-1,959.17
As % of sales
89.58
89.46
88.68
87.49
Employee costs
-38.12
-40.21
-40.86
-37.8
As % of sales
2.13
1.48
1.61
1.68
Other costs
-66.07
-97.74
-94.78
-96.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.69
3.6
3.75
4.31
Operating profit
82.17
147.76
150.3
145.7
OPM
4.59
5.44
5.94
6.5
Depreciation
-10.66
-13.24
-6.67
-6.3
Interest expense
-111.28
-103.36
-100.75
-103.64
Other income
0.75
0.3
6.43
3.98
Profit before tax
-39.02
31.45
49.31
39.74
Taxes
-1.1
-10.9
-14.17
-9.25
Tax rate
2.81
-34.66
-28.74
-23.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-40.12
20.54
35.13
30.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-40.12
20.54
35.13
30.49
yoy growth (%)
-295.27
-41.52
15.21
-11.22
NPM
-2.24
0.75
1.39
1.36
