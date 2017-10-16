iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrenuj & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 16, 2017|03:29:26 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,789.21

2,711.88

2,526.58

2,239.29

yoy growth (%)

-34.02

7.33

12.82

10.62

Raw materials

-1,602.84

-2,426.16

-2,240.63

-1,959.17

As % of sales

89.58

89.46

88.68

87.49

Employee costs

-38.12

-40.21

-40.86

-37.8

As % of sales

2.13

1.48

1.61

1.68

Other costs

-66.07

-97.74

-94.78

-96.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.69

3.6

3.75

4.31

Operating profit

82.17

147.76

150.3

145.7

OPM

4.59

5.44

5.94

6.5

Depreciation

-10.66

-13.24

-6.67

-6.3

Interest expense

-111.28

-103.36

-100.75

-103.64

Other income

0.75

0.3

6.43

3.98

Profit before tax

-39.02

31.45

49.31

39.74

Taxes

-1.1

-10.9

-14.17

-9.25

Tax rate

2.81

-34.66

-28.74

-23.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-40.12

20.54

35.13

30.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-40.12

20.54

35.13

30.49

yoy growth (%)

-295.27

-41.52

15.21

-11.22

NPM

-2.24

0.75

1.39

1.36

