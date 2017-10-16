Shrenuj & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-39.02
31.45
49.31
39.74
Depreciation
-10.66
-13.24
-6.67
-6.3
Tax paid
-1.1
-10.9
-14.17
-9.25
Working capital
48.19
68.46
126.29
322.19
Other operating items
Operating
-2.6
75.77
154.75
346.38
Capital expenditure
-1.42
-0.41
6.41
49.84
Free cash flow
-4.02
75.36
161.16
396.22
Equity raised
1,353.96
1,353.98
1,297.45
1,125.55
Investing
0
0
0
-0.09
Financing
359.28
255.16
309.1
550.79
Dividends paid
0
3.86
5.79
5.79
Net in cash
1,709.22
1,688.36
1,773.49
2,078.26
