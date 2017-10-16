iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrenuj & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 16, 2017

Shrenuj & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-39.02

31.45

49.31

39.74

Depreciation

-10.66

-13.24

-6.67

-6.3

Tax paid

-1.1

-10.9

-14.17

-9.25

Working capital

48.19

68.46

126.29

322.19

Other operating items

Operating

-2.6

75.77

154.75

346.38

Capital expenditure

-1.42

-0.41

6.41

49.84

Free cash flow

-4.02

75.36

161.16

396.22

Equity raised

1,353.96

1,353.98

1,297.45

1,125.55

Investing

0

0

0

-0.09

Financing

359.28

255.16

309.1

550.79

Dividends paid

0

3.86

5.79

5.79

Net in cash

1,709.22

1,688.36

1,773.49

2,078.26

