Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.13
20.22
22.58
28.25
Op profit growth
-2.35
3.06
20.58
31.65
EBIT growth
-3.13
5.66
24.97
26.51
Net profit growth
-18.31
22.26
4.31
23.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.46
5.4
6.3
6.41
EBIT margin
4.68
5.7
6.49
6.36
Net profit margin
1.33
1.93
1.89
2.23
RoCE
6
6.91
7.79
8.39
RoNW
1.84
2.52
2.53
3.08
RoA
0.42
0.58
0.56
0.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.67
9.19
7.69
8.88
Dividend per share
0.2
0.6
0.6
0.65
Cash EPS
2.84
8.04
6.44
7.84
Book value per share
54.06
97.86
86.41
79.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.77
5.09
3.85
3.6
P/CEPS
15.18
5.82
4.6
4.08
P/B
0.79
0.47
0.34
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
14.92
13.75
12.32
11.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
6.34
7.54
9.22
8.23
Tax payout
-14.26
-15.23
-18.69
-17.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
157.94
153.83
134.86
111.51
Inventory days
156.24
167.48
171.52
169.07
Creditor days
-68.41
-66.94
-59.18
-63.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.48
-1.66
-1.58
-1.71
Net debt / equity
3.13
3.08
3.18
3.25
Net debt / op. profit
13.35
11.58
10.9
9.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.89
-87.15
-85.54
-84.74
Employee costs
-1.98
-2.58
-3.05
-3.54
Other costs
-3.65
-4.84
-5.09
-5.3
