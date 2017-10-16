iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrenuj & Company Ltd Key Ratios

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 16, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.13

20.22

22.58

28.25

Op profit growth

-2.35

3.06

20.58

31.65

EBIT growth

-3.13

5.66

24.97

26.51

Net profit growth

-18.31

22.26

4.31

23.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.46

5.4

6.3

6.41

EBIT margin

4.68

5.7

6.49

6.36

Net profit margin

1.33

1.93

1.89

2.23

RoCE

6

6.91

7.79

8.39

RoNW

1.84

2.52

2.53

3.08

RoA

0.42

0.58

0.56

0.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.67

9.19

7.69

8.88

Dividend per share

0.2

0.6

0.6

0.65

Cash EPS

2.84

8.04

6.44

7.84

Book value per share

54.06

97.86

86.41

79.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.77

5.09

3.85

3.6

P/CEPS

15.18

5.82

4.6

4.08

P/B

0.79

0.47

0.34

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

14.92

13.75

12.32

11.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

6.34

7.54

9.22

8.23

Tax payout

-14.26

-15.23

-18.69

-17.83

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

157.94

153.83

134.86

111.51

Inventory days

156.24

167.48

171.52

169.07

Creditor days

-68.41

-66.94

-59.18

-63.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.48

-1.66

-1.58

-1.71

Net debt / equity

3.13

3.08

3.18

3.25

Net debt / op. profit

13.35

11.58

10.9

9.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.89

-87.15

-85.54

-84.74

Employee costs

-1.98

-2.58

-3.05

-3.54

Other costs

-3.65

-4.84

-5.09

-5.3

