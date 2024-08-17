Shrenuj & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
4,265.22
4,488.38
3,436.77
2,967.69
2,337.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,265.22
4,488.38
3,436.77
2,967.69
2,337.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.99
14.74
8.22
7.5
7.75
Total Income
4,281.21
4,503.12
3,445
2,975.18
2,345.62
Total Expenditure
4,098.2
4,279.85
3,240.87
2,797.06
2,190.95
PBIDT
183.01
223.27
204.13
178.13
154.66
Interest
140.1
132.14
118.09
110.29
80.22
PBDT
42.91
91.13
86.02
67.84
74.44
Depreciation
13.27
14.64
9.39
8.97
6.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.56
11.32
12.85
6.44
10.13
Deferred Tax
-1.04
-2.55
0.25
0.3
0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
26.12
67.71
63.52
52.13
57.54
Minority Interest After NP
0.34
0
0.17
0.2
1.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.8
68.83
63.06
52.54
57.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.8
68.83
63.06
52.54
57.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.44
3.57
6.53
6.9
7.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.58
38.58
19.29
15.31
15.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
8,82,23,677
4,43,07,008
2,88,97,152
2,84,39,330
Public Shareholding (%)
0
45.73
45.93
37.72
37.38
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
6,72,03,400
3,00,41,700
2,16,91,700
2,74,56,700
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
64.2
57.61
45.47
57.65
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
34.84
31.14
28.31
36.09
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
3,74,80,181
2,21,04,920
2,60,03,456
2,01,72,016
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
35.8
42.38
54.52
42.34
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
19.43
22.92
33.95
26.52
PBIDTM(%)
4.29
4.97
5.93
6
6.61
PBDTM(%)
1
2.03
2.5
2.28
3.18
PATM(%)
0.61
1.5
1.84
1.75
2.46
