Shrenuj & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
38.58
38.58
19.29
19.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
639.13
674.71
676.67
650.13
Net Worth
677.71
713.29
695.96
669.42
Minority Interest
Debt
1,671.51
1,582.97
1,540.53
1,440.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.15
8.48
11.45
10.65
Total Liabilities
2,356.37
2,304.74
2,247.94
2,120.66
Fixed Assets
222.91
232.69
250.81
253.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
116.31
116.31
116.31
116.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.08
2.06
1.77
1.47
Networking Capital
1,968.21
1,906.41
1,819
1,673.09
Inventories
1,478.51
1,610.73
1,642.94
1,377.15
Inventory Days
301.61
216.79
237.34
224.47
Sundry Debtors
1,228.73
1,216.68
1,399.71
1,251.66
Debtor Days
250.66
163.75
202.2
204.01
Other Current Assets
249.19
243.45
228.34
214.64
Sundry Creditors
-786.97
-1,029.32
-1,370.16
-1,113.4
Creditor Days
160.54
138.53
197.93
181.48
Other Current Liabilities
-201.25
-135.13
-81.82
-56.95
Cash
46.84
47.26
60.05
75.85
Total Assets
2,356.35
2,304.73
2,247.94
2,120.66
