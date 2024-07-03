Summary

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ), incorporated in July 2007, is a leading player in the organised jewellery markets with a legacy of dating back over 150 years. The Company was the first in India to promote the concept of lightweight precious jewellery, offer lifetime buyback on gold and diamond jewellery, provide certified solitaire diamonds and introduce 100% BIS hallmarked 22 karat gold jewellery. The company leverages its strong team of creative designers and skilled craftsmanship along with the modern research and computer-aided design to deliver products matching the latest trends and consumer preferences. As a retail organisation, the company is focussed on translating footfall into wallet share. As on 31 March 20-18, the companys operations are spread across 26 cities in 11 Indian states with a retail space with a retail space of 1,10,666 sq.ft. It has a total of 37 showrooms including 5 franchise owned franchisee operated stores.The company primarily sells gold jewellery and diamond-studded jewellery. It also sells other products, including platinum jewellery and jadau jewellery. The design and manufacture of their products is done either in-house or by third parties. All of their showrooms trade under the name of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. The company offers their customers a wide variety of jewellery from across India in order to cater to regional tastes. They also offer jewellery from various parts of the world such as Italy, Turkey and Thailand. They also cu

