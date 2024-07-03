iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Share Price

250.74
(0.03%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open252.7
  • Day's High256.99
  • 52 Wk High360.36
  • Prev. Close250.67
  • Day's Low248.51
  • 52 Wk Low 93.05
  • Turnover (lac)732.43
  • P/E25.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value95.86
  • EPS9.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,673.2
  • Div. Yield0.7
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

252.7

Prev. Close

250.67

Turnover(Lac.)

732.43

Day's High

256.99

Day's Low

248.51

52 Week's High

360.36

52 Week's Low

93.05

Book Value

95.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,673.2

P/E

25.73

EPS

9.76

Divi. Yield

0.7

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.11%

Non-Promoter- 1.02%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 24.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.73

66.73

66.73

66.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

541.27

500.54

468.24

466.95

Net Worth

608

567.27

534.97

533.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,843.83

1,341.99

1,810.05

1,751.4

yoy growth (%)

37.39

-25.85

3.34

3.63

Raw materials

-1,593.76

-1,100.05

-1,466.48

-1,505.3

As % of sales

86.43

81.97

81.01

85.94

Employee costs

-63.5

-54.91

-76.15

-73.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.87

59.69

28.87

31.9

Depreciation

-22.25

-26.32

-31.99

-8.49

Tax paid

-5.76

-16.6

-6.93

-10.84

Working capital

126.58

-120.2

7.04

42.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.39

-25.85

3.34

3.63

Op profit growth

-40.18

8.43

52.61

3.63

EBIT growth

-45.62

26.53

18.61

8.73

Net profit growth

-60.28

96.43

4.18

25.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,298.79

2,393.43

1,843.68

1,341.88

1,809.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,298.79

2,393.43

1,843.68

1,341.88

1,809.87

Other Operating Income

0.15

0.19

0.16

0.11

0.19

Other Income

5.76

4.98

7.78

12.32

4.05

View Annually Results

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shrikant G Zaveri

Whole-time Director

Binaisha Zaveri

Whole-time Director

Raashi Zaveri

Independent Director

Kamlesh Vikamsey

Independent Director

Ajay Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niraj Oza

Independent Director

Sudha Navandar

Independent Director

R D Chandak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd

Summary

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ), incorporated in July 2007, is a leading player in the organised jewellery markets with a legacy of dating back over 150 years. The Company was the first in India to promote the concept of lightweight precious jewellery, offer lifetime buyback on gold and diamond jewellery, provide certified solitaire diamonds and introduce 100% BIS hallmarked 22 karat gold jewellery. The company leverages its strong team of creative designers and skilled craftsmanship along with the modern research and computer-aided design to deliver products matching the latest trends and consumer preferences. As a retail organisation, the company is focussed on translating footfall into wallet share. As on 31 March 20-18, the companys operations are spread across 26 cities in 11 Indian states with a retail space with a retail space of 1,10,666 sq.ft. It has a total of 37 showrooms including 5 franchise owned franchisee operated stores.The company primarily sells gold jewellery and diamond-studded jewellery. It also sells other products, including platinum jewellery and jadau jewellery. The design and manufacture of their products is done either in-house or by third parties. All of their showrooms trade under the name of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. The company offers their customers a wide variety of jewellery from across India in order to cater to regional tastes. They also offer jewellery from various parts of the world such as Italy, Turkey and Thailand. They also cu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd share price today?

The Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is ₹1673.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is 25.73 and 2.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is ₹93.05 and ₹360.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd?

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.83%, 3 Years at 46.77%, 1 Year at 96.74%, 6 Month at 91.03%, 3 Month at -8.30% and 1 Month at 2.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.12 %
Institutions - 1.03 %
Public - 24.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.