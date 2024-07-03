Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹252.7
Prev. Close₹250.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹732.43
Day's High₹256.99
Day's Low₹248.51
52 Week's High₹360.36
52 Week's Low₹93.05
Book Value₹95.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,673.2
P/E25.73
EPS9.76
Divi. Yield0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.73
66.73
66.73
66.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
541.27
500.54
468.24
466.95
Net Worth
608
567.27
534.97
533.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,843.83
1,341.99
1,810.05
1,751.4
yoy growth (%)
37.39
-25.85
3.34
3.63
Raw materials
-1,593.76
-1,100.05
-1,466.48
-1,505.3
As % of sales
86.43
81.97
81.01
85.94
Employee costs
-63.5
-54.91
-76.15
-73.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.87
59.69
28.87
31.9
Depreciation
-22.25
-26.32
-31.99
-8.49
Tax paid
-5.76
-16.6
-6.93
-10.84
Working capital
126.58
-120.2
7.04
42.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.39
-25.85
3.34
3.63
Op profit growth
-40.18
8.43
52.61
3.63
EBIT growth
-45.62
26.53
18.61
8.73
Net profit growth
-60.28
96.43
4.18
25.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,298.79
2,393.43
1,843.68
1,341.88
1,809.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,298.79
2,393.43
1,843.68
1,341.88
1,809.87
Other Operating Income
0.15
0.19
0.16
0.11
0.19
Other Income
5.76
4.98
7.78
12.32
4.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shrikant G Zaveri
Whole-time Director
Binaisha Zaveri
Whole-time Director
Raashi Zaveri
Independent Director
Kamlesh Vikamsey
Independent Director
Ajay Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niraj Oza
Independent Director
Sudha Navandar
Independent Director
R D Chandak
Summary
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ), incorporated in July 2007, is a leading player in the organised jewellery markets with a legacy of dating back over 150 years. The Company was the first in India to promote the concept of lightweight precious jewellery, offer lifetime buyback on gold and diamond jewellery, provide certified solitaire diamonds and introduce 100% BIS hallmarked 22 karat gold jewellery. The company leverages its strong team of creative designers and skilled craftsmanship along with the modern research and computer-aided design to deliver products matching the latest trends and consumer preferences. As a retail organisation, the company is focussed on translating footfall into wallet share. As on 31 March 20-18, the companys operations are spread across 26 cities in 11 Indian states with a retail space with a retail space of 1,10,666 sq.ft. It has a total of 37 showrooms including 5 franchise owned franchisee operated stores.The company primarily sells gold jewellery and diamond-studded jewellery. It also sells other products, including platinum jewellery and jadau jewellery. The design and manufacture of their products is done either in-house or by third parties. All of their showrooms trade under the name of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. The company offers their customers a wide variety of jewellery from across India in order to cater to regional tastes. They also offer jewellery from various parts of the world such as Italy, Turkey and Thailand. They also cu
The Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is ₹1673.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is 25.73 and 2.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is ₹93.05 and ₹360.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.83%, 3 Years at 46.77%, 1 Year at 96.74%, 6 Month at 91.03%, 3 Month at -8.30% and 1 Month at 2.82%.
