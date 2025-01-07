Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,843.83
1,341.99
1,810.05
1,751.4
yoy growth (%)
37.39
-25.85
3.34
3.63
Raw materials
-1,593.76
-1,100.05
-1,466.48
-1,505.3
As % of sales
86.43
81.97
81.01
85.94
Employee costs
-63.5
-54.91
-76.15
-73.01
As % of sales
3.44
4.09
4.2
4.16
Other costs
-114.21
-66.06
-155.85
-99.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.19
4.92
8.61
5.7
Operating profit
72.35
120.96
111.56
73.09
OPM
3.92
9.01
6.16
4.17
Depreciation
-22.25
-26.32
-31.99
-8.49
Interest expense
-35.59
-47.84
-56.11
-39.74
Other income
8.37
12.89
5.42
7.04
Profit before tax
22.87
59.69
28.87
31.9
Taxes
-5.76
-16.6
-6.93
-10.84
Tax rate
-25.19
-27.81
-24.01
-34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.11
43.09
21.93
21.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.11
43.09
21.93
21.05
yoy growth (%)
-60.28
96.43
4.18
25.75
NPM
0.92
3.21
1.21
1.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.