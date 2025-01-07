iifl-logo-icon 1
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

243.56
(3.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:34:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,843.83

1,341.99

1,810.05

1,751.4

yoy growth (%)

37.39

-25.85

3.34

3.63

Raw materials

-1,593.76

-1,100.05

-1,466.48

-1,505.3

As % of sales

86.43

81.97

81.01

85.94

Employee costs

-63.5

-54.91

-76.15

-73.01

As % of sales

3.44

4.09

4.2

4.16

Other costs

-114.21

-66.06

-155.85

-99.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.19

4.92

8.61

5.7

Operating profit

72.35

120.96

111.56

73.09

OPM

3.92

9.01

6.16

4.17

Depreciation

-22.25

-26.32

-31.99

-8.49

Interest expense

-35.59

-47.84

-56.11

-39.74

Other income

8.37

12.89

5.42

7.04

Profit before tax

22.87

59.69

28.87

31.9

Taxes

-5.76

-16.6

-6.93

-10.84

Tax rate

-25.19

-27.81

-24.01

-34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.11

43.09

21.93

21.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.11

43.09

21.93

21.05

yoy growth (%)

-60.28

96.43

4.18

25.75

NPM

0.92

3.21

1.21

1.2

