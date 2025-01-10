Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.73
66.73
66.73
66.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
541.27
500.54
468.24
466.95
Net Worth
608
567.27
534.97
533.68
Minority Interest
Debt
613.95
575.43
587.89
437.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.42
2.37
2.73
2.84
Total Liabilities
1,224.37
1,145.07
1,125.59
974.19
Fixed Assets
148.45
156.71
148.97
137.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.96
11.96
11.96
2.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.74
7.23
6.4
7.11
Networking Capital
1,006.56
923.71
912.93
788.41
Inventories
1,197.46
1,223.01
1,205.81
995.75
Inventory Days
238.69
270.82
Sundry Debtors
16.16
1.6
1.61
3.4
Debtor Days
0.31
0.92
Other Current Assets
36.44
38.73
48.29
41.41
Sundry Creditors
-112.36
-210.16
-202.7
-140.48
Creditor Days
40.12
38.2
Other Current Liabilities
-131.14
-129.47
-140.08
-111.67
Cash
48.68
45.47
45.32
39.49
Total Assets
1,224.39
1,145.08
1,125.58
974.2
