Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Cash Flow Statement

235.21
(-6.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd

T B Z FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.87

59.69

28.87

31.9

Depreciation

-22.25

-26.32

-31.99

-8.49

Tax paid

-5.76

-16.6

-6.93

-10.84

Working capital

126.58

-120.2

7.04

42.74

Other operating items

Operating

121.43

-103.43

-3.01

55.31

Capital expenditure

11.3

-13.27

110.28

8.75

Free cash flow

132.73

-116.7

107.26

64.07

Equity raised

918.07

848.97

823.12

803.14

Investing

9.94

0

0

-1.08

Financing

285.88

-22.99

67.98

20.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5

Net in cash

1,346.63

709.28

998.37

891.26

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

