Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.87
59.69
28.87
31.9
Depreciation
-22.25
-26.32
-31.99
-8.49
Tax paid
-5.76
-16.6
-6.93
-10.84
Working capital
126.58
-120.2
7.04
42.74
Other operating items
Operating
121.43
-103.43
-3.01
55.31
Capital expenditure
11.3
-13.27
110.28
8.75
Free cash flow
132.73
-116.7
107.26
64.07
Equity raised
918.07
848.97
823.12
803.14
Investing
9.94
0
0
-1.08
Financing
285.88
-22.99
67.98
20.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5
Net in cash
1,346.63
709.28
998.37
891.26
