Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Board Meeting

203.86
(-2.90%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

T B Z CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
TRIBHOVANDAS BHIMJI ZAVERI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting - Quarterly Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting5 Aug 202410 Jul 2024
TRIBHOVANDAS BHIMJI ZAVERI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 5th August 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for June 24 Quarter with Limited review report. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Appointment of Additional Director (Independent Director, Non-Executive)
Board Meeting27 May 20248 May 2024
TRIBHOVANDAS BHIMJI ZAVERI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 27th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 for recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
TRIBHOVANDAS BHIMJI ZAVERI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 7th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 and to consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Furnishing un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Press Release Financial Results for quarter & nine months ended 31.12.23 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

