Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Bayer CropScience Ltd
5627.3
|-4.25
|-0.08
|25290.26
|43.56
Excel Industries Ltd
1336.95
|-14.85
|-1.10
|1680.64
|22.33
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
1037.45
|-20.90
|-1.97
|1271.91
|31.82
Rallis India Ltd
305.45
|2.75
|0.91
|5940.05
|39.56
Monsanto India Ltd(Merged)
2232.65
|-8.90
|-0.40
|3854.17
|23.75
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
1397.15
|-16.05
|-1.14
|6367.98
|23.81
UPL Ltd
529.55
|20.10
|3.95
|39748.43
|471.62
P I Industries Ltd
3668.4
|-50.95
|-1.37
|55656.27
|29.28
Bharat Rasayan Ltd
10068.9
|-32.45
|-0.32
|4183.90
|29.96
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd(Merged)
174.85
|-2.00
|-1.13
|591.87
|20.35
NACL Industries Ltd
68.34
|0.97
|1.44
|1362.59
|0
Best Agrolife Ltd
617.1
|3.60
|0.59
|1459.12
|52.5
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd
316.2
|18.45
|6.20
|3934.63
|137.62
Excel Crop Care Ltd(Merged)
3194.2
|-6.60
|-0.21
|3513.62
|48.33
Meghmani Organics Ltd(Merged)
138.25
|0.60
|0.44
|3515.89
|11.28
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd
757.9
|-4.75
|-0.62
|1179.32
|103.77
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
536.95
|-4.05
|-0.75
|26801.63
|55.62
Astec Lifesciences Ltd
1164.1
|194.00
|20.00
|2282.96
|0
Insecticides India Ltd
679.45
|-1.85
|-0.27
|2011.03
|15.39
Heranba Industries Ltd
415.7
|-0.35
|-0.08
|1663.36
|16.5
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
836.55
|9.40
|1.14
|7547.40
|30.95
Sikko Industries Ltd
103.66
|-4.19
|-3.89
|226.39
|40.55
India Pesticides Ltd
181.51
|0.62
|0.34
|2090.33
|28.92
Meghmani Organics Ltd
81.73
|0.75
|0.93
|2078.51
|0
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd
273.05
|8.65
|3.27
|922.84
|22.12
Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd
133
|0.00
|0.00
|90.54
|23.25
Crop Life Science Ltd
49.5
|-0.10
|-0.20
|84.84
|14.94
Ambey Laboratories Ltd
69.85
|1.25
|1.82
|174.25
|21.5
UPL Ltd Partly Paidup
252.65
|17.05
|7.24
|2369.67
|0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.