Agro Chemicals Sector Stocks List

Agro Chemicals Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Bayer CropScience Ltd

5627.3

-4.25-0.0825290.2643.56

Excel Industries Ltd

1336.95

-14.85-1.101680.6422.33

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

1037.45

-20.90-1.971271.9131.82

Rallis India Ltd

305.45

2.750.915940.0539.56

Monsanto India Ltd(Merged)

2232.65

-8.90-0.403854.1723.75

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd

1397.15

-16.05-1.146367.9823.81

UPL Ltd

529.55

20.103.9539748.43471.62

P I Industries Ltd

3668.4

-50.95-1.3755656.2729.28

Bharat Rasayan Ltd

10068.9

-32.45-0.324183.9029.96

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd(Merged)

174.85

-2.00-1.13591.8720.35

NACL Industries Ltd

68.34

0.971.441362.590

Best Agrolife Ltd

617.1

3.600.591459.1252.5

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd

316.2

18.456.203934.63137.62

Excel Crop Care Ltd(Merged)

3194.2

-6.60-0.213513.6248.33

Meghmani Organics Ltd(Merged)

138.25

0.600.443515.8911.28

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd

757.9

-4.75-0.621179.32103.77

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

536.95

-4.05-0.7526801.6355.62

Astec Lifesciences Ltd

1164.1

194.0020.002282.960

Insecticides India Ltd

679.45

-1.85-0.272011.0315.39

Heranba Industries Ltd

415.7

-0.35-0.081663.3616.5

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

836.55

9.401.147547.4030.95

Sikko Industries Ltd

103.66

-4.19-3.89226.3940.55

India Pesticides Ltd

181.51

0.620.342090.3328.92

Meghmani Organics Ltd

81.73

0.750.932078.510

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd

273.05

8.653.27922.8422.12

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd

133

0.000.0090.5423.25

Crop Life Science Ltd

49.5

-0.10-0.2084.8414.94

Ambey Laboratories Ltd

69.85

1.251.82174.2521.5

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup

252.65

17.057.242369.670

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

