Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.52
23.52
23.52
23.52
Preference Capital
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Reserves
208.92
180.26
157.22
130.74
Net Worth
232.57
203.91
180.87
154.39
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
4,151.7
|33.75
|62,988.81
|385.8
|0.39
|1,648.2
|679.06
UPL Ltd
UPL
638.6
|90.33
|51,851.52
|1,739
|0.92
|2,011
|160.03
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
512.6
|50.95
|25,586.21
|98.41
|0.41
|664.8
|58.03
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,509.9
|43.6
|24,762.64
|143.3
|2.27
|1,046.4
|634.24
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
DHANUKA
1,684.5
|25.86
|7,677.67
|75.5
|0.12
|442.02
|307.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
501 Gopal Heights Plot No.D-9,
Netaji Subhash Place,
New Delhi - 110034
Tel: +91 11 4004 0417
Website: http://www.groupindogulf.com
Email: cs@groupindogulf.com
Summary
Reports by Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
