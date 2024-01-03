Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
4,151.7
|33.75
|62,988.81
|385.8
|0.39
|1,648.2
|679.06
UPL Ltd
UPL
638.6
|90.33
|51,851.52
|1,739
|0.92
|2,011
|160.03
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
512.6
|50.95
|25,586.21
|98.41
|0.41
|664.8
|58.03
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,509.9
|43.6
|24,762.64
|143.3
|2.27
|1,046.4
|634.24
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
DHANUKA
1,684.5
|25.86
|7,677.67
|75.5
|0.12
|442.02
|307.78
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.