Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.52
23.52
23.52
23.52
Preference Capital
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Reserves
208.92
180.26
157.22
130.74
Net Worth
232.57
203.91
180.87
154.39
Minority Interest
Debt
154.56
188.9
101.62
78.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
387.13
392.81
282.49
232.88
Fixed Assets
66.79
73.27
61.95
56.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
2.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.17
0.91
0.95
0.67
Networking Capital
315.24
314.91
214.78
167.29
Inventories
195.21
209.08
151.8
168.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
221.41
176.47
153.22
117.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
52.26
50.04
48.51
59.94
Sundry Creditors
-109.74
-81.83
-100.73
-112.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-43.9
-38.85
-38.02
-65.43
Cash
2.92
3.68
4.78
5.7
Total Assets
387.14
392.79
282.48
232.87
