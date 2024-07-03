Summary

Bharat Rasayan Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 15, 1989 for the business of manufacturing the Pesticides. The Company manufacture Technical Formulation and Intermediates. Promoted by S N Gupta and Bharat Insecticides, it manufacture own technical grade pesticides, including Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde, Fenvalerate, Cypermethrin, Ethyl Ester and Isoproturon.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Feb 1993 to expand its existing capacity as well as to add manufacturing facility for another type of pesticide. The products of the company are used as raw material by pesticide formulating units whose products are essentially used for plant protection and accelerated output in the agricultural sector. Its clientele includes Searle, Arlabs, United Phosphorous and Ankur Chemicals.In the year 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of its technical grade pesticides, fenvalerate technical and cypermethrin technical to 800 MT, 650 MT and 250 MT respectively.During the year 2010-11, the New Manufacturing Plant at Dahej (Gujarat) was set up under a wholly owned subsidiary of Company, M/s. Siris Crop Sciences Limited, which amalgamated with it through the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by Honble High Court of Delhi on July 19, 2011. As a result, the business undertakings of SIRIS consisting of two units situated at Medak, Andhra Pradesh, and Dahej, Gujarat was transferred into the Company effective from April 1, 2010.

