Bharat Rasayan Ltd Share Price

9,911.2
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10,070.95
  • Day's High10,260
  • 52 Wk High14,284.5
  • Prev. Close10,068.9
  • Day's Low9,850
  • 52 Wk Low 8,332.75
  • Turnover (lac)236.67
  • P/E29.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,524.47
  • EPS337.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,118.37
  • Div. Yield0.01
Bharat Rasayan Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

10,070.95

Prev. Close

10,068.9

Turnover(Lac.)

236.67

Day's High

10,260

Day's Low

9,850

52 Week's High

14,284.5

52 Week's Low

8,332.75

Book Value

2,524.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,118.37

P/E

29.9

EPS

337.22

Divi. Yield

0.01

Bharat Rasayan Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bharat Rasayan Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bharat Rasayan Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 3.10%

Institutions: 3.10%

Non-Institutions: 21.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Rasayan Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.16

4.16

4.16

4.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

977.88

897.13

767.6

723.63

Net Worth

982.04

901.29

771.76

727.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,091.77

1,215.05

795.29

620.68

yoy growth (%)

-10.14

52.77

28.13

36.26

Raw materials

-683.98

-839.13

-522.34

-409.67

As % of sales

62.64

69.06

65.67

66

Employee costs

-79.96

-69.08

-49.51

-40.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

217.2

208.4

133.74

84.23

Depreciation

-25.76

-21.94

-16.41

-16.42

Tax paid

-51.47

-47.55

-37.31

-29.38

Working capital

-4.4

155.28

91.6

79.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.14

52.77

28.13

36.26

Op profit growth

4.52

44.86

43.21

37.27

EBIT growth

-1.4

55.16

50.02

50.3

Net profit growth

4.32

60.34

80.28

60.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,044.63

1,234.34

1,301.15

1,092

1,215.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,044.63

1,234.34

1,301.15

1,092

1,215.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.8

19.34

15.64

7.13

16.82

Bharat Rasayan Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Rasayan Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S N Gupta

Whole-time Director

MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA

Whole Time Director & CEO

RAJENDER PRASAD GUPTA

Director (Operation)

Ajay Gupta

Executive Director

Kamleshwar Prasad Uniyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

SUJATA AGARWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Kumar Garg

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ankit Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Chadha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naman Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mukta Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Rasayan Ltd

Summary

Bharat Rasayan Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 15, 1989 for the business of manufacturing the Pesticides. The Company manufacture Technical Formulation and Intermediates. Promoted by S N Gupta and Bharat Insecticides, it manufacture own technical grade pesticides, including Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde, Fenvalerate, Cypermethrin, Ethyl Ester and Isoproturon.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Feb 1993 to expand its existing capacity as well as to add manufacturing facility for another type of pesticide. The products of the company are used as raw material by pesticide formulating units whose products are essentially used for plant protection and accelerated output in the agricultural sector. Its clientele includes Searle, Arlabs, United Phosphorous and Ankur Chemicals.In the year 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of its technical grade pesticides, fenvalerate technical and cypermethrin technical to 800 MT, 650 MT and 250 MT respectively.During the year 2010-11, the New Manufacturing Plant at Dahej (Gujarat) was set up under a wholly owned subsidiary of Company, M/s. Siris Crop Sciences Limited, which amalgamated with it through the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by Honble High Court of Delhi on July 19, 2011. As a result, the business undertakings of SIRIS consisting of two units situated at Medak, Andhra Pradesh, and Dahej, Gujarat was transferred into the Company effective from April 1, 2010.
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Rasayan Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Rasayan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9911.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Rasayan Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Rasayan Ltd is ₹4118.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Rasayan Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Rasayan Ltd is 29.9 and 4.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Rasayan Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Rasayan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Rasayan Ltd is ₹8332.75 and ₹14284.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Rasayan Ltd?

Bharat Rasayan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.16%, 3 Years at -5.38%, 1 Year at 11.71%, 6 Month at -13.08%, 3 Month at -10.28% and 1 Month at -14.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Rasayan Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Rasayan Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 3.11 %
Public - 21.90 %

