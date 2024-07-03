SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹10,070.95
Prev. Close₹10,068.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹236.67
Day's High₹10,260
Day's Low₹9,850
52 Week's High₹14,284.5
52 Week's Low₹8,332.75
Book Value₹2,524.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,118.37
P/E29.9
EPS337.22
Divi. Yield0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.16
4.16
4.16
4.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
977.88
897.13
767.6
723.63
Net Worth
982.04
901.29
771.76
727.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,091.77
1,215.05
795.29
620.68
yoy growth (%)
-10.14
52.77
28.13
36.26
Raw materials
-683.98
-839.13
-522.34
-409.67
As % of sales
62.64
69.06
65.67
66
Employee costs
-79.96
-69.08
-49.51
-40.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
217.2
208.4
133.74
84.23
Depreciation
-25.76
-21.94
-16.41
-16.42
Tax paid
-51.47
-47.55
-37.31
-29.38
Working capital
-4.4
155.28
91.6
79.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.14
52.77
28.13
36.26
Op profit growth
4.52
44.86
43.21
37.27
EBIT growth
-1.4
55.16
50.02
50.3
Net profit growth
4.32
60.34
80.28
60.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,044.63
1,234.34
1,301.15
1,092
1,215.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,044.63
1,234.34
1,301.15
1,092
1,215.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.8
19.34
15.64
7.13
16.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S N Gupta
Whole-time Director
MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA
Whole Time Director & CEO
RAJENDER PRASAD GUPTA
Director (Operation)
Ajay Gupta
Executive Director
Kamleshwar Prasad Uniyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
SUJATA AGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Kumar Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ankit Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Chadha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naman Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mukta Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Gupta
Reports by Bharat Rasayan Ltd
Summary
Bharat Rasayan Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 15, 1989 for the business of manufacturing the Pesticides. The Company manufacture Technical Formulation and Intermediates. Promoted by S N Gupta and Bharat Insecticides, it manufacture own technical grade pesticides, including Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde, Fenvalerate, Cypermethrin, Ethyl Ester and Isoproturon.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Feb 1993 to expand its existing capacity as well as to add manufacturing facility for another type of pesticide. The products of the company are used as raw material by pesticide formulating units whose products are essentially used for plant protection and accelerated output in the agricultural sector. Its clientele includes Searle, Arlabs, United Phosphorous and Ankur Chemicals.In the year 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of its technical grade pesticides, fenvalerate technical and cypermethrin technical to 800 MT, 650 MT and 250 MT respectively.During the year 2010-11, the New Manufacturing Plant at Dahej (Gujarat) was set up under a wholly owned subsidiary of Company, M/s. Siris Crop Sciences Limited, which amalgamated with it through the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by Honble High Court of Delhi on July 19, 2011. As a result, the business undertakings of SIRIS consisting of two units situated at Medak, Andhra Pradesh, and Dahej, Gujarat was transferred into the Company effective from April 1, 2010.
Read More
The Bharat Rasayan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9911.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Rasayan Ltd is ₹4118.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Rasayan Ltd is 29.9 and 4.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Rasayan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Rasayan Ltd is ₹8332.75 and ₹14284.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Rasayan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.16%, 3 Years at -5.38%, 1 Year at 11.71%, 6 Month at -13.08%, 3 Month at -10.28% and 1 Month at -14.57%.
