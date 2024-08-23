|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|Bharat Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 5. Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 6. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Bharat Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 Bharat Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 13, 2024 to September 19, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 19, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|Bharat Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window. Bharat Rasayan Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.5 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|BHARAT RASAYAN LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Feb-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. Bharat Rasayan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
