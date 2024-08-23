iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Rasayan Ltd Board Meeting

10,020.1
(5.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Bharat Rasayan CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202412 Nov 2024
Bharat Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 5. Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 6. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Bharat Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 Bharat Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 13, 2024 to September 19, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 19, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 20244 May 2024
Bharat Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window. Bharat Rasayan Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.5 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
BHARAT RASAYAN LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Feb-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. Bharat Rasayan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Bharat Rasayan: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Rasayan Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.