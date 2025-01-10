Bharat Rasayan Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.16
4.16
4.16
4.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
977.88
897.13
767.6
723.63
Net Worth
982.04
901.29
771.76
727.88
Minority Interest
Debt
80.47
27.93
173.61
58.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.76
9.15
9.59
9.71
Total Liabilities
1,074.27
938.37
954.96
796.04
Fixed Assets
236.34
235.19
239.1
208.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
137.2
75.01
45.09
151
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.85
0.74
0.74
0.69
Networking Capital
651.25
593.8
663.76
402.86
Inventories
266.64
323.11
277.2
168.56
Inventory Days
56.35
Sundry Debtors
393.66
325.04
463.72
295.59
Debtor Days
98.82
Other Current Assets
109.13
89.62
55.91
51.85
Sundry Creditors
-72.83
-74.81
-68.16
-61.19
Creditor Days
20.45
Other Current Liabilities
-45.35
-69.16
-64.91
-51.95
Cash
48.62
33.63
6.28
32.88
Total Assets
1,074.26
938.37
954.97
796.04
