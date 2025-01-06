Bharat Rasayan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
217.2
208.4
133.74
84.23
Depreciation
-25.76
-21.94
-16.41
-16.42
Tax paid
-51.47
-47.55
-37.31
-29.38
Working capital
-4.4
155.28
91.6
79.6
Other operating items
Operating
135.56
294.19
171.62
118.02
Capital expenditure
13.41
94.7
32.26
11.75
Free cash flow
148.97
388.89
203.88
129.77
Equity raised
1,119.03
696.22
392.78
284.71
Investing
141.91
9
0
-20.05
Financing
97.62
222.19
243.05
146.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0.63
0.63
Net in cash
1,507.54
1,316.3
840.35
541.39
