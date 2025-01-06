iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Rasayan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9,604.4
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Bharat Rasayan FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

217.2

208.4

133.74

84.23

Depreciation

-25.76

-21.94

-16.41

-16.42

Tax paid

-51.47

-47.55

-37.31

-29.38

Working capital

-4.4

155.28

91.6

79.6

Other operating items

Operating

135.56

294.19

171.62

118.02

Capital expenditure

13.41

94.7

32.26

11.75

Free cash flow

148.97

388.89

203.88

129.77

Equity raised

1,119.03

696.22

392.78

284.71

Investing

141.91

9

0

-20.05

Financing

97.62

222.19

243.05

146.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0.63

0.63

Net in cash

1,507.54

1,316.3

840.35

541.39

