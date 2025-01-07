Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,091.77
1,215.05
795.29
620.68
yoy growth (%)
-10.14
52.77
28.13
36.26
Raw materials
-683.98
-839.13
-522.34
-409.67
As % of sales
62.64
69.06
65.67
66
Employee costs
-79.96
-69.08
-49.51
-40.81
As % of sales
7.32
5.68
6.22
6.57
Other costs
-88.29
-77.67
-65.25
-59.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.08
6.39
8.2
9.62
Operating profit
239.52
229.15
158.18
110.45
OPM
21.93
18.85
19.88
17.79
Depreciation
-25.76
-21.94
-16.41
-16.42
Interest expense
-3.68
-15.62
-10.63
-12
Other income
7.12
16.81
2.62
2.21
Profit before tax
217.2
208.4
133.74
84.23
Taxes
-51.47
-47.55
-37.31
-29.38
Tax rate
-23.7
-22.81
-27.89
-34.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
165.72
160.85
96.43
54.84
Exceptional items
-1.26
-3.21
1.87
-0.31
Net profit
164.46
157.64
98.31
54.53
yoy growth (%)
4.32
60.34
80.28
60.97
NPM
15.06
12.97
12.36
8.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.