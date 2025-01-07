iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Rasayan Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9,720.05
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,091.77

1,215.05

795.29

620.68

yoy growth (%)

-10.14

52.77

28.13

36.26

Raw materials

-683.98

-839.13

-522.34

-409.67

As % of sales

62.64

69.06

65.67

66

Employee costs

-79.96

-69.08

-49.51

-40.81

As % of sales

7.32

5.68

6.22

6.57

Other costs

-88.29

-77.67

-65.25

-59.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.08

6.39

8.2

9.62

Operating profit

239.52

229.15

158.18

110.45

OPM

21.93

18.85

19.88

17.79

Depreciation

-25.76

-21.94

-16.41

-16.42

Interest expense

-3.68

-15.62

-10.63

-12

Other income

7.12

16.81

2.62

2.21

Profit before tax

217.2

208.4

133.74

84.23

Taxes

-51.47

-47.55

-37.31

-29.38

Tax rate

-23.7

-22.81

-27.89

-34.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

165.72

160.85

96.43

54.84

Exceptional items

-1.26

-3.21

1.87

-0.31

Net profit

164.46

157.64

98.31

54.53

yoy growth (%)

4.32

60.34

80.28

60.97

NPM

15.06

12.97

12.36

8.78

