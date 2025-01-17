iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Rasayan Ltd Key Ratios

9,984.35
(0.15%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.14

22.46

Op profit growth

4.52

22.46

EBIT growth

-1.4

29.69

Net profit growth

3.95

41.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.93

18.85

18.85

EBIT margin

20.23

18.43

17.4

Net profit margin

15

12.97

11.24

RoCE

30.16

33.47

RoNW

6.34

8.1

RoA

5.59

5.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

385.7

371.04

262.49

Dividend per share

1.5

1.5

1.5

Cash EPS

325.06

319.39

222.73

Book value per share

1,711.77

1,327.73

962.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.38

14.04

15.93

P/CEPS

28.93

16.31

18.77

P/B

5.49

3.92

4.34

EV/EBIDTA

16.31

9.17

10.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-23.7

-22.81

-27.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.29

79.55

Inventory days

54.97

55.65

Creditor days

-21.5

-15.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-60.01

-14.34

-10.91

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.07

0.58

Net debt / op. profit

0.1

0.18

1.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.64

-69.06

-68.9

Employee costs

-7.32

-5.68

-5.78

Other costs

-8.08

-6.39

-6.45

