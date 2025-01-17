Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.14
22.46
Op profit growth
4.52
22.46
EBIT growth
-1.4
29.69
Net profit growth
3.95
41.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.93
18.85
18.85
EBIT margin
20.23
18.43
17.4
Net profit margin
15
12.97
11.24
RoCE
30.16
33.47
RoNW
6.34
8.1
RoA
5.59
5.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
385.7
371.04
262.49
Dividend per share
1.5
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
325.06
319.39
222.73
Book value per share
1,711.77
1,327.73
962.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.38
14.04
15.93
P/CEPS
28.93
16.31
18.77
P/B
5.49
3.92
4.34
EV/EBIDTA
16.31
9.17
10.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-23.7
-22.81
-27.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.29
79.55
Inventory days
54.97
55.65
Creditor days
-21.5
-15.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-60.01
-14.34
-10.91
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.07
0.58
Net debt / op. profit
0.1
0.18
1.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.64
-69.06
-68.9
Employee costs
-7.32
-5.68
-5.78
Other costs
-8.08
-6.39
-6.45
