|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|The Board considered and decided to convene 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday, 19th September, 2024. Bharat Rasayan Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on September 19, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Bharat Rasayan Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of details of Voting Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
