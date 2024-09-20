The Board considered and decided to convene 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday, 19th September, 2024. Bharat Rasayan Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on September 19, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Bharat Rasayan Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of details of Voting Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)