INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF BHARAT RASAYAN LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BHARAT RASAYAN LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, aforesaid standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015 as amended (IND AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and Standalone profit, Standalone total comprehensive income, Standalone changes in equity and its Standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we donot provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

KEY AUDIT MATTERS AUDITORS RESPONSES REVENUE RECOGNITION PRINCIPAL AUDIT PROCEDURES PERFORMED Refer to Note 2.11 Revenue Recognition, Note 36 Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty and Note 20 Revenue from Operations to the standalone financial statements. We obtained an understanding of the companys process, policies, and procedures in making the estimates. The management is required to make certain judgments in respect of revenue recognition. • We understood the revenue recognition process, evaluated the design and implementation of internal controls relating to revenue recognized. Revenue from sale of goods is recognized, when the control of goods is transferred to the customers.In accordance with the accounting policy, control is transferred either when the product is delivered to the customers site or when the product is shipped, depending on the applicable terms. • We selected samples and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls, relating to transfer of control. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry, observation and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. Management is required to consider historical experience, specific contractual terms, and future expectations of revenue to determine these estimates. • We evaluated and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls related to these estimates by studying the market conditions and obtaining an understanding of key contractual agreements. Revenue recognition involves significant management judgements and estimates and has accordingly been identified as a key audit matter. Also, factors such as the current and expected operating environment, the action of third parties have a significant impact on managements judgment. • We tested the relevant information technology general controls, automated controls, and the related information used in recording and disclosing revenue. In respect of the selected sample of transactions: • We obtained the customer contracts and understood the terms and conditions including delivery and shipping terms. • We tested whether the revenue is recognized upon transfer of control to customer. • We tested the location wise stocks reports of the Company, for confirmation on sales quantity made during the year. • We tested on a sample basis (including for sales near to the period end) the acknowledgments of customers. • We assessed relevant disclosures in the standalone financial statements of the Company. • We considered the accuracy of managements estimate in previous years by comparing historical accrued liabilities with their subsequent settlement.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys management & Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report is in Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Management Discussion & Analysis Report, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management & Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), Standalone changes in equity and Standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management & Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternatives but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, we are of the opinion that the company is able to continue as a going concern. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financials including the disclosures, and whether Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in Standalone Ind AS financial statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of Standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone financial statements

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to the preparation of aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditors.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone financial statements.

(d) In our opinion, aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors during the month of April 2024, for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as of 31st March 2024 from being appointed as Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company didnt have any pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv)(a) The management has represented to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, that no funds have been advanced or loaned, or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the reasonable and appropriate audit procedures considered in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The dividend declared by the Company is in compliance with sec.123 of the Act.

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) No interim dividend was declared and paid by the Company during the year.

(c) As stated in Note 13.3 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

3. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used SAP as an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, where audit trail feature was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid/payable to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BHARAT RASAYAN LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(I)(a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, equipment, and investment properties;

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant, equipment, and investment properties by which these are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain properties, plants, equipment, and investment properties were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed during such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds comprising all immovable properties of land and buildings, which are freehold, are held in the name of the company as at balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements/ Allotment Letters are in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations, given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations, given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Property Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(II)(a) As explained to us, the inventories, except for goods in transit have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year. For goods-in-transit, bill of lading/subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and the procedure and coverage followed by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed during such physical verification were not material in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations, given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned limits exceeding Rs 5 crores. Monthly stock statements are filed with the banks and the deviation in the stock statement is duly checked, it has been observed that no material deviation in stock has been found.

(III) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not made an investment in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Therefore, the disclosures under sub-clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) are not applicable.

(IV) According to the information, explanations and representations provided by the Management and based upon audit procedures performed, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans and investments the Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.The Company has not provided any guarantees or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(V) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits, and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (V) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(VI) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of cost records under subsection 1 of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records and accounts have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(VII) (a) In our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, GST, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax or Cess and any Other Material Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as at March 31, 2024.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Crores) Period to which Amount Relates Forum where the Dispute is Pending Custom Act, 1962 MEIS Benefit 5.72 2016-17 to 2019-20 Tribunal

In respect of the said Demand Order, the company had filed an appeal to CESTAT, Mumbai, the order with respect to the said appeal has been delivered in favor of the company on 01.05.2024

(VIII) According to the information and explanations, given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(IX) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any Government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and, hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The funds raised by the company on a short-term basis, have been utilized for short-term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) During the year, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

(X) According to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) The Company did not raise any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(XI) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As explained to us, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(XII) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(XIII) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act whereever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in Standalone Financial Statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Sec. 133 of the Act.

(XIV) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to December 2022 and the draft of the internal audit reports were issued after the balance sheet date covering the period January 2024 to March 2024 for the period under audit.

(XV) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the orders are not applicable.

(XVI) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company: -

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not carried on any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Financing Activities (NBFC or HFC) without having a valid registration certificate from RBI.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(XVII) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(XVIII) There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors of the company occurring during the year.

(XIX) On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge & the Board of Directors, and management plans, we report that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the date of Balance Sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(XX) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that there is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable for the year.

(XXI) There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BHARAT RASAYAN LIMITED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT") AS REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(F) OF REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of BHARAT RASAYAN LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI). These responsibilities included the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, essential components stated in Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our Audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at Mar 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.