SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹48.05
Prev. Close₹49.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.33
Day's High₹51.4
Day's Low₹47.6
52 Week's High₹69.2
52 Week's Low₹36.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88.1
P/E14.91
EPS3.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.14
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.6
28.55
24.02
21.15
Net Worth
71.74
40.55
36.02
33.15
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
198.61
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
198.61
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Crop Life Science Ltd
Summary
Crop Life Science Ltd was incorporated vide certificate of incorporation dated May 24, 2006 issued by the Asstt. Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced business in year 2006, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemical formulations. Agriculture chemicals consists of Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer, moreover, the pesticides including Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides and Weedicides. In the year 2006, the Company took over a Plot of land from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) for its manufacturing unit at GIDC Ankleshwar, in Gujarat. At present, Company manufacture and sell various formulations of insecticides, fungicide and herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and weedicides. Currently, it has wide range of more than 85 agro chemical products. in addition to manufacturing own products, it is also undertaking jobwork for manufacturing pesticides and Micro Fertilizer. The Company had started manufacturing activities of Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer in 2006-07. It had started production of more than 25 different range of agro chemical products during 2007 and subsequently, kept on adding agro chemical products every year to product portfolio. Later, in 2012, it started exporting pesticides to Indonesia and thereafter over a period of time, to Bangladesh, Egypt, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sudan and Other countries. The Company continue to expand product portfolio b
The Crop Life Science Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crop Life Science Ltd is ₹88.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Crop Life Science Ltd is 14.91 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crop Life Science Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crop Life Science Ltd is ₹36.5 and ₹69.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Crop Life Science Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.71%, 6 Month at 6.91%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at 8.55%.
