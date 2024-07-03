Summary

Crop Life Science Ltd was incorporated vide certificate of incorporation dated May 24, 2006 issued by the Asstt. Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced business in year 2006, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemical formulations. Agriculture chemicals consists of Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer, moreover, the pesticides including Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides and Weedicides. In the year 2006, the Company took over a Plot of land from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) for its manufacturing unit at GIDC Ankleshwar, in Gujarat. At present, Company manufacture and sell various formulations of insecticides, fungicide and herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and weedicides. Currently, it has wide range of more than 85 agro chemical products. in addition to manufacturing own products, it is also undertaking jobwork for manufacturing pesticides and Micro Fertilizer. The Company had started manufacturing activities of Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer in 2006-07. It had started production of more than 25 different range of agro chemical products during 2007 and subsequently, kept on adding agro chemical products every year to product portfolio. Later, in 2012, it started exporting pesticides to Indonesia and thereafter over a period of time, to Bangladesh, Egypt, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sudan and Other countries. The Company continue to expand product portfolio b

Read More