Crop Life Science Ltd Share Price

51.4
(3.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.05
  • Day's High51.4
  • 52 Wk High69.2
  • Prev. Close49.5
  • Day's Low47.6
  • 52 Wk Low 36.5
  • Turnover (lac)12.33
  • P/E14.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Crop Life Science Ltd KEY RATIOS

Crop Life Science Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Crop Life Science Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Crop Life Science Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.01%

Non-Promoter- 29.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Crop Life Science Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.14

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.6

28.55

24.02

21.15

Net Worth

71.74

40.55

36.02

33.15

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

198.61

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

198.61

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.11

Crop Life Science Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Crop Life Science Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crop Life Science Ltd

Summary

Crop Life Science Ltd was incorporated vide certificate of incorporation dated May 24, 2006 issued by the Asstt. Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced business in year 2006, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemical formulations. Agriculture chemicals consists of Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer, moreover, the pesticides including Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides and Weedicides. In the year 2006, the Company took over a Plot of land from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) for its manufacturing unit at GIDC Ankleshwar, in Gujarat. At present, Company manufacture and sell various formulations of insecticides, fungicide and herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and weedicides. Currently, it has wide range of more than 85 agro chemical products. in addition to manufacturing own products, it is also undertaking jobwork for manufacturing pesticides and Micro Fertilizer. The Company had started manufacturing activities of Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer in 2006-07. It had started production of more than 25 different range of agro chemical products during 2007 and subsequently, kept on adding agro chemical products every year to product portfolio. Later, in 2012, it started exporting pesticides to Indonesia and thereafter over a period of time, to Bangladesh, Egypt, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sudan and Other countries.
Company FAQs

What is the Crop Life Science Ltd share price today?

The Crop Life Science Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crop Life Science Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crop Life Science Ltd is ₹88.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crop Life Science Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crop Life Science Ltd is 14.91 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crop Life Science Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crop Life Science Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crop Life Science Ltd is ₹36.5 and ₹69.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Crop Life Science Ltd?

Crop Life Science Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.71%, 6 Month at 6.91%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at 8.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crop Life Science Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crop Life Science Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.99 %

