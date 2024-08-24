Fixed 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, on 21st September, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of 18th Annual General Meeting to be held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024) Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) Crop Life Science Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)