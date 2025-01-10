To the Members of Crop Life Science Limited

Report on audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Crop Life Science Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss

(including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies, notes forming part of standalone Ind AS financial statements and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone Ind AS financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in Note 28 of Ind AS FS) The existence of revenue recognised during the year and at the period end is relevant to the performance of the Company. We identified existence of revenue recognised as a key audit matter because of the quantum of revenue and the time and audit effort involved in auditing the terms of the customers contract and the revenue recognised. Our audit procedures included: • We assessed the compliance of the revenue recognition accounting policies against the requirements of Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS"). • We evaluated the design and operating _ effectiveness of the relevant key financial controls with respect to revenue recognition on selected transactions • Using statistical sampling, we tested the terms of the revenue contracts against the recognition of revenue based on the underlying documentation and records and evaluated accuracy and existence of the revenue being recognised in the correct accounting period. • We tested the accuracy and existence of revenue recognized at year end. On a sample basis, we evaluated the revenue being recognised in the correct accounting period. • We assessed the adequacy of disclosures ‘ in the standalone financial statements against the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from contracts with customers. Rebates and sales returns (as described in Note 35 of Ind AS FS) The Company provides rebates to various customers in terms of formal agreements. The recognition and Our Audit procedure/testing included: measurement of rebates, including establishing an accrual at year end, involves significant judgement and estimates, particularly the expected level of rebates of each of the customers. • Understanding the process followed by the Company for identifying and _ determining the value of rebates and sales returns. The value of rebates and sales returns together with the level of judgement involved resulted in rebates and sales returns being a key audit matter. • We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant key financial controls with respect to ^ recognition and accrual of the rebate expense and sales returns. • We have examined the rebate and sales return rollforward and tested the data used by the Company in assessing the provision for rebates and sales return for completeness and accuracy by agreeing the invoices for the rebate and sales return to the formal agreements. • On a sample basis, we evaluated the basis of rebate and sales return provision by agreeing amounts recognized to the terms of agreements and approvals. • We assessed the assumptions and judgements used in the sales return provision by comparing against historical trends returns and subsequent actual 7 sales returns. Related Party Transactions (as described in Note 47 of Ind AS FS) The company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the ordinary course of business at arms length. These include lending loans to related parties; sales and purchase to and from related parties, etc. as disclosed in note 47 to the Ind As financial statements. Our procedures/testing included the following: • Obtained and read the companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining approval, recording and disclosures of . related party transactions; We identified the accuracy and completeness of the related party transactions and its disclosures as set out in respective notes to the Ind AS financial statements as a key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties and regulatory compliances thereon, during the year ended 31st March, 2024. • Read minutes of shareholders meetings, board meetings and minutes of meeting of ^ those charged with governance in connection with companys assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length; • Agreed the related party information disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements with the underlying supporting documents, on sample basis.

Information Other than Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Those Charged with Governances Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit, except for the matters described on the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive income, the standalone of changes in equity and the standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the

Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements;

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company("Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management of the company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

VI. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure "A" to the independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets: (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital Work-in-Progress (‘CWIP) and

Right-of-Use Assets (‘ROU).

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified by the management on quarterly basis. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and the discrepancies noticed on verification were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including Right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventories:

(a) The Inventory other than goods in transit, have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except for the discrepancies as described under :

Inventories: (In Lakhs)

Quarter Stock as per books excluding capital goods Stock as per a statement 30 June,2024 3,352.38 3,334.40 30 September,2024 4,061.30 4,040.17 31 December,2024 3,074.45 3,099.33 31 March,2024 3,981.52 3,978.20

Note: As per the Guidance note on CARO 2020 (Revised 2022), where the stock statements are submitted on a monthly basis, an auditor is required to only verify statements as at the end of a quarter and not for other months of the same quarter, hence the above-specified amounts belong to the June, September, December, and March Month of respective quarters.

iii. In respect of Investments made, guarantees provided, security given, loans and advances in the nature of loans: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties as below:

Guarantees Loans or advances Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiaries - - - Joint venture - - - Associates - - - Others - - Balance Outstanding as at the Balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - 20.53 - Joint Venture - - - Associates - - - Others - 10.93

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of guarantee or security or grant of any advances in the nature of loan are, prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans or advances given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and securities not given by the

Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") have been complied.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013(the "Act") in respect of its manufactured goods to which the said rules are made applicable are of the opinion, that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 of the period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( ) Period to which the amounts relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 69.5 Nov-2015 to Jun- 2017 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 163.2 2015-2017 Central GST Commissionerate, Joint Commissioner The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 29.17 2014-15 Additional Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner, Commercial The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 11.39 2015-16 Tax Additional Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner, Commercial The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 16.22 2016-17 Tax Additional Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Tax The Central Good and Service Tax Act 2017 GST 14.49 2017-18 State Tax Officer, Enforcement Div., Gujarat The Central Good and Service Tax Act 2017 GST 16.51 2019-20 Superintendent, CGST, Kolkatta The Central Good and Service Tax Act 2017 GST 18.73 2019-20 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Bihar The Central Good and Service Tax Act 2017 GST 62.7 2020-21 State Tax Officer, Gujarat

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. In respect of loans and borrowings of the company:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act. The company does not hold any investment in any associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting under this clause may not applicable.

x.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, During the Year, the company has raised moneys by way of Public issue by issuing 51,40,000 Equity shares of 52 per equity share including a share premium of 42 per share at a Face value of 10 each share. The money as raised have been applied for the purposes for which those are raised. An amount of Rs. 5,88,000 is lying unutilized as on 31st March 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or party convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c)As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related parties transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to Information and explanations given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The Internal Audit Reports for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realizations of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans are based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not as assurance as to further viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharge by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Crop Life Science Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013..

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The "Guidance Note").