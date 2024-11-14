|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Other business matters Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Crop Life Science Limited for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Consolidated Financial Results not submitted The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|To consider appointment of Key Managerial Personnel and inter alia, as required Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
