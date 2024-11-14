iifl-logo-icon 1
Crop Life Science Ltd Board Meeting

47.5
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Crop Life Scienc CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Other business matters Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 31, 2024.
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Crop Life Science Limited for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Consolidated Financial Results not submitted The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 19, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
To consider appointment of Key Managerial Personnel and inter alia, as required Crop Life Science Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

