Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024
Other business matters

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters
The Exchange had sought clarification from Crop Life Science Limited for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Consolidated Financial Results not submitted The response of the Company is enclosed.

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024