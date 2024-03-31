Crop Life Science Ltd Management Discussions

The discussion hereunder covers Companys performance and its business outlook for the future. This outlook is based on assessment of the current business environment and Government policies. The change in future economic and other developments are likely to cause variation in this outlook.

GLOBAL ECONOMY:

The global economy displayed signs of recovery from geopolitical concerns, elevated inflation levels and tight monetary policy. In CY 2023, the global GDP expanded by an estimated 3.2%. In addition to this, the global inflation level fell from 6.8 in CY 2022 to 5.9 in CY 2024. This decline in the global inflation level was facilitated by the fall in the global energy price and tight monetary policies. Additionally, the growth in the emerging market and developing economies was 4.3%, on the other hand, the advanced economies grew by 1.6% in the reported year.

The US economy displayed resilience due to strong consumer and government spending, along with a rebound in international trade. This resulted in a growth rate of 2.5%. The European Union faced numerous challenges, with uneven growth across member states. Nonetheless, the EU as a whole saw modest growth, while the Euro area successfully avoided a recession. Chinas recovery was also slower, with a growth rate of approximately 5.2% . It was impacted by difficulties in the property sector and subdued consumer confidence. In contrast, emerging markets like India, Vietnam and Mexico benefited from diverse economic strategies and foreign investments. This has led to positive growth trajectories.

INDIAN ECONOMY:

Despite a sluggish global economy, India remained one of the worlds fastest-growing economies. Markets experienced volatility as geopolitical turmoil intensified, aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Fed occurred, and the global outlook deteriorated, dampening investor sentiment. Despite pressure from the foreign exchange market and portfolio withdrawals, Indian equity markets saw a slight increase in trading. This resilience reflects the robust economy and the increasing investments by local organisations. Forecasts by the National Statistical Office indicate that India achieved a real GDP growth of 8.2% during FY2024. .

The current account deficit was manageable at 1.2% of GDP during April-December 2023-24, a decrease from the previous year. Foreign Direct Investment also stayed strong at $59.9 billion during April-January 2023-24, signalling an ongoing investor confidence. External commercial borrowings also rebounded, with net inflows of $3.7 billion during April-February 2023-24, offering additional financing options for industries. Moreover, the external debt/GDP ratio also decreased to 18.7% by end-December 2023 and the net International Investment position to GDP ratio improved to -10.8%, indicating a bolstering of the countrys external position The capital expenditure for FY 2022-23 stands at 2.9% of GDP, indicating the Governments commitment to investing in the countrys growth. Moreover, the Government has announced an even larger allocation of 10 lakh crore for the next fiscal year, which demonstrates their longterm vision for the economy. Of this amount, a considerable sum of 1.78 lakh crore has been earmarked for the

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, reflecting the Governments emphasis on promoting the chemical and agriculture sectors. Overall, these budgetary allocations signal the Governments determination to accelerate economic growth and create a more prosperous and resilient India. (Source: Budget 2023, RBI, Economic Survey 22-23, Ministry of Finance).

OUTLOOK:

Many high-performance indicators have shown strong growth in the Indian economy. Along with increased capex deployment by the government, strong tax revenue collections, burgeoning domestic demand and increasing capacity utilisation across sectors as well as the booming food industry, have all helped strengthen economic activity. Additionally, stable repo rates, government bond yields and healthy foreign exchange reserves indicate macroeconomic stability in the near term.

An above-normal rain has been forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, (IMD) during the June to September monsoon. It is expected to boost the prospects of a bountiful agricultural harvest. This, in turn, is likely to ease inflationary pressures and bolster economic growth.

The agricultural sector is estimated to contribute 18 per cent to Indias Gross Value Added (GVA) in FY24. It serves as the cornerstone of the nations economy. Despite facing challenges stemming from the global health crisis and fluctuating climate conditions, the sector has exhibited remarkable resilience. It has also been pivotal in Indias economic rebound and progress.

In FY23, total food grain production reached 329.7 million metric tons. This indicated a significant increase of 14.1 million metric tons compared to the previous year. Key agricultural commodities like rice, wheat, pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds experienced notable production gains, showcasing Indias global dominance as the largest producer of milk, pulses and spices globally.

India also holds the status of the second-largest producer of fruits, vegetables, tea, farmed fish, sugarcane, wheat, rice, cotton and sugar. The horticulture sector achieved a milestone with production reaching 355.25 million metric tons. According to third-party advance estimates, this marks the highest ever output in Indian horticultural history. The sector has shown an improved performance. This is evident in the substantial surge in agricultural exports, which soared to 4.2 lakh crore in FY23, surpassing previous records. With ample opportunities and conducive policy frameworks, Indian farmers have demonstrated their capacity to meet global food demands. The potential for further growth remains significant.

INDIAN AGROCHEMICAL SECTOR:

The Indian agrochemicals market is expected to grow from USD 8.22 billion in 2024 to USD 13.08 billion by 2029, with a steady increase of 4% each year. Pests, weeds and diseases cause a 15-25% loss in potential crop production in the country. To address this issue, a focus on using agrochemicals effectively has been taken up, to improve crop productivity. Pesticides are widely used, but theres also a growing trend towards ecofriendly methods. The government is also promoting sustainable agriculture, leading to a rise in biopesticide usage, which now makes up 15% of the market.

India is poised to become a global manufacturing hub, supported by government policies, R&D focus, and capacity building under initiatives like Make in India. The agrochemical industry, known for its efficient manufacturing and quality, aims to reduce imports and enhance exports, notably to the USA and Brazil

Farmers are being educated on safe spraying practices and optimal pesticide use, with increasing adoption of drone technology for precision spraying. Indias stringent environmental norms classify the agrochemical sector under Category A, ensuring thorough Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) for manufacturing plants.

The majority of Indian agrochemical companies adhere to strict wastewater discharge norms, emphasizing environmental sustainability alongside production efficiency and competitive pricing in the global market.

However, numerous challenges like shrinking arable land and crop loss due to pests remain. Despite these challenges, the agrochemical market plays an important role in strengthening agriculture output and supporting food security efforts.

INDUSTRY DRIVERS:

The key factors of driving the agrochemical industry are:

? With the growing population there is an increase in the need to fulfil the demand for food sufficiency and food security. This continues to drive the growth of agrochemicals industry.

? With fewer arable acres per capita, agrochemicals are becoming more important in maximizing farmer yields; arable land is projected to shrink from half an acre per person now to less than one-third of an acre per person by 2050.

? Plant diseases and pests have become more common as a result of changing environmental conditions. Also, climate fluctuations have a substantial impact on crop productivity.

COMPANY OVERVIEW:

Our Company was incorporated as Crop Life Science Limited under the provision of the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation dated May 24, 2006 issued by the Asstt. Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and Certificate of Commencement of Business dated July 6, 2006 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Corporate Identification Number of our Company is L24124GJ2006PLC048297.

Since commencement of business of our Company, we are an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemical formulations. Agriculture chemicals consists of Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer, moreover, the pesticides including Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides and Weedicides. In the year 2006, we have taken the land (Plot no. 5151, 5165 and 5166) admeasuring area of approximately 5831.10 Square Meters on lease basis for a period of 99 years from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation ("GIDC") for our manufacturing unit at GIDC Ankleshwar (Gujarat). We had commenced the manufacturing activities of Pesticides and Micro fertilizer in the year 2006-07. In the year 2012, our Company started exporting pesticides to Indonesia. Over a period of time, we have started exporting to Bangladesh, Egypt, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sudan and other countries. Our company is required to obtain various licenses and permission from the government and semi government authorities before commencement of manufacturing of pesticides and fertilizer. The licenses and permission such as registration of our products with Central Insecticides Board ("CIB"), approval from the Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Gujarat, and approval from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board ("GPCB").

With an aim to offer a wide product portfolio across the agri-value chain, we continue to expand our product portfolio by introducing new products. In the year 2007, our Company had started production of more than 25 different range of agro chemical products. Subsequently we keep on adding agro chemical products year to year in our product portfolio. At present, we manufacture and sell various formulations of insecticides, fungicide and herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and weedicides. Currently, our Company has wide range of more than 100 agro chemical products.

With an objective to provide high quality of formulations of agrochemicals to our domestic as well as overseas customers, we have set up state of art manufacturing/formulation units at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. We have a team of qualified technical people for production and quality control. Right from raw material to finished products we keep stringent quality control check to supply best quality of our products. In addition to marketing of our branded products in India, we are also supplying agrochemical formulations in bulk to reputed companies in India as well as to overseas customers.

At present in addition to our manufacturing of our own products, we are also undertaking jobwork for manufacturing pesticides and Micro Fertilizer. Guidance and foresight of our promoters Rajesh Lunagariya and Ashvin Lunagaria are the driving force behind the growth achieved by the company, having deep knowledge and experience in the intricacies of the Agricultural inputs i.e Pesticides and Fertilizer. Our promoters and whole time directors have allowed us to form a base of trust and integrity which has become our brand identity. This, along with staying at the forefront of having wide range of product has helped us to achieve significant growth in our business over a period of time.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS:

1. Our wide and varied range of Products

We are in to manufacturing of wide and varied range of products namely Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer. Pesticides includes Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides and Weedicides. We have technical formulations approval for manufacturing insecticides products from Directorate of Agriculture, Krishi Bhavan Gandhinagar including technical formulations for export product. We believe that comprehensive range of our products helps our distributors to achieve their business objectives and enable us to obtain additional business from existing customers as well as address a larger base of potential new customers.

2. Extensive distribution network

Our Company have grown the depth and breadth of our distributor and wholesaler network rapidly. Our company is having approx 2200 channel distributors and wholesaler outlets chain located over different region of states of our country namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh etc. In addition, we are also exporting agro chemicals products to Bangladesh, Egypt, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sudan and other countries. Our company focuses on building long term relationships with our distributor and wholesaler network in both Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well as in Indias largest cities. Our policy is to offer attractive margins to our distributors on seasonal basis to incentivize and motivate them with respect to the distribution of our products versus the products of our competitors.

3. Experienced Promoters, Directors and Management team

Our individual promoter directors, Rajesh Lunagariya and Ashvin Lunagaria are having experience of more than 16 years in the field of manufacturing of agro chemical namely Pesticides and Micro Fertilizer. Our promoter Directors are backed by experienced core management team who looks after the production, sales and marketing, research & development, legal compliance and finance. We benefit from the experience of the individual Promoter Directors and core management team which has enabled us to successfully implement our growth strategies.

4. Prime Location of our Factory (Manufacturing Units)

The factory is located in GIDC Industrial area at Ankleshwar, District: Bharuch. In GIDC Ankleshwar, number of chemical industrial units are established. The Factory is located near Ankleshwar Railway Station on the main track connecting Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi corridor. In this area, all the infrastructure facilities such as power supply, roads, water supply etc. are developed and provided by governments/Local Authorities. All the benefits of infrastructure facilities developed by Government/Local Authorities are reaped by our company.

Ankleshwar enjoys the good connectivity through National Highway roads and railway, which makes the movements of the raw-material as well as finished goods easy and comfortable. Thus, it helps in smooth procurement of raw materials and dispatch of finished goods to our various customers PAN

India from our well established Depots located at different places in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

5. Quality Assurance

We have state of the art in-house laboratory in our factory for Research & Development and for Chemical Testing, which keeps track of quality control of our products. All products which are dispatched from the factory premises are inspected by two authorized officials heading the dispatch department. Further, quality check is done at every stage of manufacturing to ensure the adherence to desired specifications. Since, our Company is dedicated towards quality of products, processes and inputs; we get repetitive orders from our buyers, as we are capable of meeting their quality standards, which enables us to maintain our brand image in the market.

1. Increasing our Product Portfolio:

We continuously strive to add more and more products to our portfolio based on our own market assessment of demand and supply position of these products. With the wide range of the products we also focus on the quality of our formulations. We have set up state of art manufacturing/formulation units at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, so that product expansion is easier to achieve. We have a team of qualified technical people for production and quality control. Right from raw material to finished products we keep stringent quality control check to supply best quality of our products.

2. Increase in geographical presence:

Our wholesalers/distributors are located over different states of our country namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh etc. In addition, we are also exporting agro chemicals products to Bangladesh, Egypt, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sudan and other countries. Our company focuses on building long term relationships with our distributor and wholesaler network in both Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well as in Indias largest cities. Our emphasis is on expanding the scale of our operations as well as growing our distributor supply chain network, which we believe will provide attractive opportunities to grow our client base and revenues.

3. Extensive Marketing Set up:

Our company has established a dedicated marketing set up at Baroda, which includes call centre for two way communication with the farmers who are end users of our products. This office provides guidance to the farmers with regard to methodology to use our products and resolves their queries if any. As a result, it built a long term healthy relationship with the farmers and it creates a satisfactory environment among the farmers and also helps us to grow our client base and revenues.

4. Strengthening up our business through effective branding and promotional activities:

As our business requires us to reach out to individual farmers as well as distribution partners, the effort and the exercise around product development is logistically challenging and requires significant time and effort to make sure we are reaching our target audience. We also intend to strengthen our existing brand building activities including dealer training programs, field demonstrations, field shows, farmers training programs and participation in various national and international exhibitions for marketing our products. We believe that growth in our products segment will lead to growth of our revenues and profitability.

SWOT ANALYSIS

Strengths Weakness ? Experienced Promoters, Directors and Core Management Team ? Lengthy and time-consuming process for R&D and various approval from ? Latest and advanced technology and Infrastructure Government and Semi Government Authorities for agro chemical products ? Wide spread of Distribution network ? High cost involved in R&D and government approvals for agro chemical product. ? State of the art, in-house laboratory - Research and analytical Laboratory for Chemical Testing with wide spectrum of products ? Requirement of Foreign Government approvals for exporting our products ? Exports to a number of countries Opportunities Threats ? Growth in demand of Food grains ? Integrated Pest Management (IPM) & rising demand for organic farming Highly dependence on natural climate, Rain etc. ? Huge Export Potential ? Seasonal and Cyclical Business ? Frequently changing in Government and Regulatory Norms

Key Financial Ratio: (Standalone)

Key Ratios F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 % of Change in Ratio Explanations Current Ratio 1.50 1.56 -4.30% - Debt-Equity Ratio 0.41 0.64 -35.33% During the FY 2023-24 company raised the funds through issue of equity share capital by way of Initial public offer due to that reason companys shareholders equity increased in compare to the Debt of company. Return on Equity Ratio 0.11 0.11 1.20% - Inventory Turnover Ratio 4.43 3.81 16.44% - Trade Payable 4.34 4.56 -4.80% - Turnover Ratio Trade Receivables 3.61 3.78 -4.45% - Turnover Ratio Net Profit Ratio 3.04 3.10 12.94% - EBIDTA (in Lakhs) 1472.40 1257.70 - - Net Worth (in Lakhs) 7174.49 4055.41 - -

Key Financial Ratio: (Consolidated)

Key Ratios F.Y. 2023- 24 F.Y. 2022-23 % of Change in Ratio Explanations Current Ratio 1.51 1.56 -3.59% - Debt-Equity Ratio 0.44 0.64 -32.03% During the FY 2023-24 company raised the funds through issue of equity share capital by way of Initial public offer due to that reason companys shareholders equity increased in compare to the Debt of company. Return on Equity Ratio 0.11 0.11 0.77% - Inventory Turnover Ratio 4.43 3.81 16.44% - Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 4.32 4.56 -5.26% - Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio 3.62 3.78 -4.33% - Net Profit Ratio 3.03 3.10 -2.37% - EBIDTA (in Lakhs) 1472.65 1257.70 - - Net Worth (in Lakhs) 7172.60 4055.41 - -

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis contain "Forward-Looking Statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to the Companys future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with the Company, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future/ likely events or circumstances.

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practice by Crop Life Science Limited (hereinafter called "the Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/ statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment and Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings.

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992

(‘SEBI Act).

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014. - Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period;

e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008. - Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period;

f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009. - Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period; and

h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018. - Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period;

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015. ("Listing Regulations")

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards etc. mentioned above except to the extent as mentioned below:

1. The Company has got extension of 75 Days for holding its Annual General Meeting in the financial year 2023-24 pursuant to the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule thereon. The AGM was scheduled on 13th December, 2023 but due to want of quorum, the scheduled AGM dated 13th December, 2023 was adjourned to the next week for the same day, time and place and thus the AGM was held on 20th December, 2023 which was beyond the extension date.

2. As per Statutory Auditors observation in their Reports dated August 28, 2023, the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") have not been complied with as the Company has been given the advance to its related parties.

Further, as per representation of management letter, considering its nature of business, process and location, the following Acts are specifically applicable to the Company: a) Factories Act, 1948, Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985 and Rules made there under. b) The Insecticides Act, 1968 and Rules made there under. c) Legal Metrology Act, 2009. d) Explosives Act, 1889 - Gas Cylinder Rules, 1981. e) The Indian Boilers Act, 1923 & The Indian Boilers Regulations, 1950. f) The Chemical Accidents (Emergency Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules, 1996. g) Environment Protection Act, 1986 and other environmental laws. h) The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Note: This is an indicative list and not an exhaustive list.

We further report that;

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the year under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least 7 days in advance or as per shorter notice, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Majority decision is carried through while the dissenting members views, if any, are captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the Audit period, the Company got listed on the NSE Emerge Platform through Initial Public Offers on 30th August, 2023 by issue of 51,40,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a Premium of Rs. 42/- per share.

I have examined relevant registers, records, forms, returns and disclosures in respect of the Directors of CROP LIFE SCIENCE LIMITED (the Company) having its registered office situated at 209, Primate, Near Judges Bunglow Cross Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad 380 015, Gujarat, India which were produced before us by the Company for the purpose of issuing a certificate as stipulated in Regulation 34 (3) read with Clause (10) (i) of Part C of Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, amended from time to time.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and on the basis of the verification of the above stated documents (including the status of Directors Identification Number - DIN on the portal of Ministry of Corporate Affairs - MCA www.mca.gov.in), i hereby certify that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as a Director of the Company by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) or any such statutory authority.

Sr. No. Name of Director DIN Date of appointment in the Company (As per MCA Portal) 1 Rajeshkumar Vrajlal Lunagariya 01580748 24/05/2006 2 Ashvinkumar Ravji Lunagaria 02731913 24/05/2006 3 Chunilal Samajubhai Virolia 07984858 10/11/2022 4 Harendra Mukeshbhai Sevak 09804730 08/12/2022 5 Parulben Hiteshkumar Shah 09804959 08/12/2022 6 Devang Bhikhubhai Parekh 09814005 08/12/2022

Ensuring the eligibility for the appointment / continuity of every Director on the Board is the responsibility of the Management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the basis of verification of documents produced before us and made available to us.

1. Details pertaining to remuneration as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014: i. The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the Median Remuneration of the Employees of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and ii. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the Financial Year

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Sr . N o. Name of Director/KMP and its Designation Remuneration to the Director / KMP for the Financial Year 2023-24 Percentage increase / decrease in remuneration in the Financial Year 2023-24 Ratio of Remuneration of each Director to the Median Remuneration of Employees 1 Mr.Rajeshkumar Lunagariya (Director) 72.00 2.86% 22.86:1 2 Mr. Ashvinkumar Lunagaria (Director) 60.00 0.00% 19.05:1 3 Mr. Chunilal Virolia (Director) 60.00 0.00% 19.05:1 4 Mr. Harendra Sevak (Independent Director) - - - 5 Parulben Shah (Independent Director) - - - 6 Devang Parekh (Independent Director) - - - 7 Mrs. Rajvi Nikunj Shah (CFO) 3.68 0.00% 1.63:1 8 Mrs. Sunita Sebastian Gonsalves (CFO) 1.51 - 3.73:1 9. Mr. Sherry Kallil Sunny (Company Secretary) 6.81 36.47% 1.83:1

iii. Median Remuneration of Employees (MRE) of the Company. for the Financial Year is Rs. 26247 p.m. (Calculated on the basis of salary as on 31st March, 2024) iv. There were 195 permanent employee on the rolls of the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024. v. Average percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last Financial Year was Nil. Average percentage increase made in the salary of the managerial personnel in the last Financial Year 3.48%. vi. Affirmed that the remuneration is as per the Nomination Policy of the Company. vii. There is no variable component in remuneration of Directors of the Company. viii. The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year N.A. ix. It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

2. Names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn from the Company in the financial year 2023-24:

Sr. No Name/ Designation Remuneration received during 2023-24 (Rs.) Qualification and experience of the employee Date of Commencement of Employment The age of such employee as on 31.03.24 age The Last employment held by such employee before joining the Company The percentage of Equity Shares Held by the employee in the Company within the meaning of clause (iii) of sub-rule (2) above Whether any such employee is a relative of any Director or Manager of the Company and if so, name of such Director or Manager Nature of relative 1 Himanshu Divetia /Global Head Corporate Business 247,576 Bsc microbiolog y 40 Years 01/03/2024 66 Meghmani industries ltd - - - 2 Sudeshkum ar Shah /Gm Operation 1,868,106 M.Sc 31 Years 07/05/2015 55 Gujarat Agrochemic al Ltd. - - - 3 Rakesh Rattan /Manager 1,516,128 BBA- Marketing 19 years 01/06/2018 42 meghmani industries ltd - - - 4 Nandlal Savjibhai Sangani /Dy. Regional Manager 1,478,043 M.Com - Marketing 20 Years 07/01/2006 41 Excel Crop Care Ltd. - - - 5 Vimalkumar Shah /Regional Manager 1,472,178 B.Sc 30 Years 05/12/2020 54 Shriram Fertilisers & Chemicals - - - 6 Debottom Bhadra /Regional Manager 1,428,000 M.Sc Agriculture 30 Years 10/03/2022 56 Bio Fertilizer India Pvt. Ltd. - - - 7 Kaushalkumar Dineshkumar Shah /Manager 1,241,067 MBA Finance 15 Years 07/05/2011 38 Kohler India - - - 8 Atul Deole /Regional Manager 1,209,466 M.Sc Agriculture 31 Years 03/05/2022 55 Ocean Agro (India) Ltd. - - - 9 Vishwanath Ashok Patil /Manager 1,030,110 ITI 24 years 08/09/2011 42 M/S Pure Chem Pvt. Ltd - - - 10 Ahivaran Verma /Manager 1,088,958 M.Sc 25 Years 17/12/2018 49 Agrico Organics Ltd - - -

ANNUAL REPORT ON CSR ACTIVITIES

[Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as amended]

1. Brief outline on Corporate social Responsibility ("CSR") Policy of the Company.

The Board of Directors has approved its CSR Policy recommended by CSR Committee at the board meeting held on November 10, 2024, based on recommendations of the CSR Committee. The said CSR Policy has been developed in conformity with the provisions of of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended) (the

"act") and in accordance with the CSR Rules (the "Rules") notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs,

Government of India which Underlines the Guiding principles and mechanism for undertaking various CSR activities/Programs by the Company.

Crop Life Science Limited is a socially responsible company that works with communities, NGO partners and Institutions to meet the CSR goals as follows:

To make CSR a key business process for sustainable development for the Society.

To aim at supplementing the role of the Government in enhancing welfare measures of the society based on the immediate and long term social and environmental consequences of their activities.

To directly or indirectly take up programs that benefit the communities in vicinity wherever the Company operates and results, over a period of time, in enhancing the quality of life & economic wellbeing of the local populace.

Contributing to sustainable development in areas of strategic interest through initiatives designed in a manner thataddresses the challenges faced by the Indian society especially in rural India.

2. Composition of CSR Committee:

Sr. No . Name of Director Designation / Nature of Directorship Number of meetings of CSR Committee held during the FY 2023-24 Number of meetings of CSR Committee attended during the year FY 2023-24 1. Mr. Ashvinkumar Ravji Lunagaria Chairperson Whole Time Director 1 1 2. Mr. Rajeshkumar Vrajlal Lunagaria Member - Managing Director 1 1 3. Mr. Harendra Mukeshbhai Sevak Member - Independent 1 1

3. Provide the web-link where composition of CSR committee, CSR Policy and CSR projects approved by the board are disclosed on the website of the company: https://croplifescience.com/wpcontent/uploads/2024/06/CSR-Policy.pdf

4. Provide the details of Impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, if applicable (attach the report). NA

5. Average net profit of the company as per section 135(5): Rs. 4,75,81,309.75 /- (a) Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5): Rs. 9,51,626 /-

(b) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years: Nil (c) Amount required to be set off for the financial year, if any: Nil (d) Total CSR obligation for the financial year (7a+7b-7c): Rs. 9,51,626 /-

6. (a) Amount spent on CSR Projects (both Ongoing Project and other than Ongoing Project): NIL

(b) CSR amount spent or unspent for the Financial Year: -

Amount Unspent (in Rs.) Total Amount Spent for the Financial Year. (in Rs.) Total Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per subsection (6) of Section 13s. Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to sub-section (5) Amount. Date of transfer. Date of Fund Amount. Date of transfer. NIL NIL NIL (b) Rs. 9,51,626 /-

(c) Amount spent in Administrative Overheads : Nil (d) Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable : Nil (e) Total amount spent for the Financial Year (8b+8c+8d+8e): Nil (f) Excess amount for set off, if any : Nil

7. (a) Details of Unspent CSR amount for the preceding three financial years: Nil

(b) Details of CSR amount spent in the financial year for ongoing projects of the preceding financial year(s): Nil

8. In case of creation or acquisition of capital asset, furnish the details relating to the asset so created or acquired through CSR spent in the financial year : Nil

9. Specify the reason(s), if the company has failed to spend two per cent of the average net profit as per section 135(5) : we were not able to find suitable projects for CSR, However the unspent amount was transferred to a Fund specified schedule VII and Section 135(5).

Part "A": Subsidiaries

1 Name of the subsidiary HETBAN SPECHEM LIMITED 2 The date since when subsidiary was acquired 27th March 2024 3 Reporting period for the subsidiary 2023-24 4 Reporting currency and Exchange rate as on the last date of the relevant Financial year INR (Rs. in lacs) 5 Share capital 17.54 6 Reserves & surplus 1448.32 7 Total assets 1826.41 8 Total Liabilities 360.55 9 Investments Nil 10 Turnover Nil 11 Profit/(loss) before taxation (258.63) 12 Provision for taxation (145.61) 13 Profit/(loss) after taxation (404.24) 14 Proposed Dividend Nil 15 % of shareholding 71.50 % held by Crop Life Science Limited

Names of subsidiaries which are yet to commence operations - None

Names of subsidiaries which have been liquidated or sold during the year. - NA Part "B": Associates and Joint Ventures There are no Associates or Joint Ventures of the Company.