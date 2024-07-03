Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹1,340
Prev. Close₹1,336.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹143.32
Day's High₹1,347.95
Day's Low₹1,289.05
52 Week's High₹1,760
52 Week's Low₹699.8
Book Value₹908.02
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,625.89
P/E22.14
EPS60.35
Divi. Yield0.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.29
6.29
6.29
6.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,069.43
985.43
926.44
709.57
Net Worth
1,075.72
991.72
932.73
715.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
749.46
702.48
581.78
445.69
yoy growth (%)
6.68
20.74
30.53
2.55
Raw materials
-369.21
-328.57
-265.1
-237.52
As % of sales
49.26
46.77
45.56
53.29
Employee costs
-89.38
-84.6
-70.46
-61.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
99.7
112.2
106.3
27.94
Depreciation
-27.15
-22.78
-14.94
-13.91
Tax paid
-29.51
-18.73
-33.23
-6.81
Working capital
27.94
35.81
-21.98
1.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.68
20.74
30.53
2.55
Op profit growth
-6.7
4.96
194.16
-31.85
EBIT growth
-11.22
2.35
196.5
-23.57
Net profit growth
-24.9
28.85
248.8
-17.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
826.14
1,089.82
1,178.02
749.47
702.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
826.14
1,089.82
1,178.02
749.47
702.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33
12.87
15.64
9.41
10.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
A C Shroff
Managing Director
Ravi A Shroff
Executive Director
Hrishit Ashwin Shroff
Non Executive Director
D K Shroff
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meena Galliara
Nominee
Dinesh Kumar Bhagat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ninad D Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shekhar Khanolkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajesh Varma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vihang Virkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Excel Industries Ltd
Summary
Excel Industries, incorporated in 1960 is part of A C Shroffs Excel Group and is into manufacture of industrial chemicals, speciality chemicals, bio-fertilisers and bio-remediation technologies. As part of its restructuring plan the company has divested its Agri business(Pesticides) to Excel Crop Care Ltd(erstwhile West Coast Oxygen Ltd), a group company w.e.f April 1, 2002. Global Pesticide major Nufam of Australia is expected to pick up a sizeable stake in the Excel Crop Care Ltd.Even though the Tata Group acquired an financial interest in this company Excel Industries is continue to be managed by members of the Shroff family. To bring more foucus on each busines line of activity the company has restructured its business under four divisions i.e Agri Business, Chemicals Business, Environ & Biotech Business and Life Sciences Business supported by appropriate corporate functions in FY 1999-2000. The company further commissioned the plant for manufacture of Celrich at Ahmedabad having a treatement capacity of 500 MT of waste per day during 1999-2000.During 2000-2001, the Company successfully commissioned the plant to manufacture special purpose Polymer Additive having a capacity of 200 tonnes per annum and also carried out substantial expansion of production capacity of Phosphonates from 5000 tonnes per annum to 7000 tonnes per annum at its Lote Parshuram Unit. The company has also launched 3 new formulations under the brand name of Celcron,Hexzol and Bipex. The Chemicals Busi
Read More
The Excel Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1293.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Excel Industries Ltd is ₹1625.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Excel Industries Ltd is 22.14 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Excel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Excel Industries Ltd is ₹699.8 and ₹1760 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Excel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.67%, 3 Years at 13.36%, 1 Year at 36.78%, 6 Month at 13.37%, 3 Month at -11.40% and 1 Month at -11.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.