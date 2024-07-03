iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Excel Industries Ltd Share Price

1,293.4
(-3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,340
  • Day's High1,347.95
  • 52 Wk High1,760
  • Prev. Close1,336.95
  • Day's Low1,289.05
  • 52 Wk Low 699.8
  • Turnover (lac)143.32
  • P/E22.14
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value908.02
  • EPS60.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,625.89
  • Div. Yield0.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Excel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

1,340

Prev. Close

1,336.95

Turnover(Lac.)

143.32

Day's High

1,347.95

Day's Low

1,289.05

52 Week's High

1,760

52 Week's Low

699.8

Book Value

908.02

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,625.89

P/E

22.14

EPS

60.35

Divi. Yield

0.41

Excel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Excel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Excel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.83%

Foreign: 0.82%

Indian: 51.38%

Non-Promoter- 8.72%

Institutions: 8.72%

Non-Institutions: 38.38%

Custodian: 0.67%

Read More
Share Price

Excel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.29

6.29

6.29

6.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,069.43

985.43

926.44

709.57

Net Worth

1,075.72

991.72

932.73

715.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

749.46

702.48

581.78

445.69

yoy growth (%)

6.68

20.74

30.53

2.55

Raw materials

-369.21

-328.57

-265.1

-237.52

As % of sales

49.26

46.77

45.56

53.29

Employee costs

-89.38

-84.6

-70.46

-61.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

99.7

112.2

106.3

27.94

Depreciation

-27.15

-22.78

-14.94

-13.91

Tax paid

-29.51

-18.73

-33.23

-6.81

Working capital

27.94

35.81

-21.98

1.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.68

20.74

30.53

2.55

Op profit growth

-6.7

4.96

194.16

-31.85

EBIT growth

-11.22

2.35

196.5

-23.57

Net profit growth

-24.9

28.85

248.8

-17.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

826.14

1,089.82

1,178.02

749.47

702.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

826.14

1,089.82

1,178.02

749.47

702.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33

12.87

15.64

9.41

10.84

View Annually Results

Excel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Excel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

A C Shroff

Managing Director

Ravi A Shroff

Executive Director

Hrishit Ashwin Shroff

Non Executive Director

D K Shroff

Independent Non Exe. Director

Meena Galliara

Nominee

Dinesh Kumar Bhagat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ninad D Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shekhar Khanolkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajesh Varma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vihang Virkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Excel Industries Ltd

Summary

Excel Industries, incorporated in 1960 is part of A C Shroffs Excel Group and is into manufacture of industrial chemicals, speciality chemicals, bio-fertilisers and bio-remediation technologies. As part of its restructuring plan the company has divested its Agri business(Pesticides) to Excel Crop Care Ltd(erstwhile West Coast Oxygen Ltd), a group company w.e.f April 1, 2002. Global Pesticide major Nufam of Australia is expected to pick up a sizeable stake in the Excel Crop Care Ltd.Even though the Tata Group acquired an financial interest in this company Excel Industries is continue to be managed by members of the Shroff family. To bring more foucus on each busines line of activity the company has restructured its business under four divisions i.e Agri Business, Chemicals Business, Environ & Biotech Business and Life Sciences Business supported by appropriate corporate functions in FY 1999-2000. The company further commissioned the plant for manufacture of Celrich at Ahmedabad having a treatement capacity of 500 MT of waste per day during 1999-2000.During 2000-2001, the Company successfully commissioned the plant to manufacture special purpose Polymer Additive having a capacity of 200 tonnes per annum and also carried out substantial expansion of production capacity of Phosphonates from 5000 tonnes per annum to 7000 tonnes per annum at its Lote Parshuram Unit. The company has also launched 3 new formulations under the brand name of Celcron,Hexzol and Bipex. The Chemicals Busi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Excel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Excel Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1293.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Excel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Excel Industries Ltd is ₹1625.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Excel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Excel Industries Ltd is 22.14 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Excel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Excel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Excel Industries Ltd is ₹699.8 and ₹1760 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Excel Industries Ltd?

Excel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.67%, 3 Years at 13.36%, 1 Year at 36.78%, 6 Month at 13.37%, 3 Month at -11.40% and 1 Month at -11.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Excel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Excel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.21 %
Institutions - 8.73 %
Public - 38.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.