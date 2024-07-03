Summary

Excel Industries, incorporated in 1960 is part of A C Shroffs Excel Group and is into manufacture of industrial chemicals, speciality chemicals, bio-fertilisers and bio-remediation technologies. As part of its restructuring plan the company has divested its Agri business(Pesticides) to Excel Crop Care Ltd(erstwhile West Coast Oxygen Ltd), a group company w.e.f April 1, 2002. Global Pesticide major Nufam of Australia is expected to pick up a sizeable stake in the Excel Crop Care Ltd.Even though the Tata Group acquired an financial interest in this company Excel Industries is continue to be managed by members of the Shroff family. To bring more foucus on each busines line of activity the company has restructured its business under four divisions i.e Agri Business, Chemicals Business, Environ & Biotech Business and Life Sciences Business supported by appropriate corporate functions in FY 1999-2000. The company further commissioned the plant for manufacture of Celrich at Ahmedabad having a treatement capacity of 500 MT of waste per day during 1999-2000.During 2000-2001, the Company successfully commissioned the plant to manufacture special purpose Polymer Additive having a capacity of 200 tonnes per annum and also carried out substantial expansion of production capacity of Phosphonates from 5000 tonnes per annum to 7000 tonnes per annum at its Lote Parshuram Unit. The company has also launched 3 new formulations under the brand name of Celcron,Hexzol and Bipex. The Chemicals Busi

