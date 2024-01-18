The Board has approved audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which were earlier approved and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company at its meeting held today. Further, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (110%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.