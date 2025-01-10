Excel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.29
6.29
6.29
6.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,069.43
985.43
926.44
709.57
Net Worth
1,075.72
991.72
932.73
715.86
Minority Interest
Debt
1.78
2.67
7.41
8.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
126.53
101.25
87.23
70.17
Total Liabilities
1,204.03
1,095.64
1,027.37
794.63
Fixed Assets
442.34
446.91
448.08
405.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
583.4
359.04
294.92
209.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.29
6.14
6.43
5.13
Networking Capital
160.17
197.08
212.03
122.94
Inventories
106.39
131.44
165.23
68.97
Inventory Days
33.58
Sundry Debtors
184.7
156.52
199.18
172.64
Debtor Days
84.07
Other Current Assets
83.11
44.39
58.46
45.24
Sundry Creditors
-187.47
-110.36
-183.15
-126.94
Creditor Days
61.82
Other Current Liabilities
-26.56
-24.91
-27.69
-36.97
Cash
11.82
86.46
65.9
51.65
Total Assets
1,204.02
1,095.63
1,027.36
794.62
