Excel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
99.7
112.2
106.3
27.94
Depreciation
-27.15
-22.78
-14.94
-13.91
Tax paid
-29.51
-18.73
-33.23
-6.81
Working capital
27.94
35.81
-21.98
1.68
Other operating items
Operating
70.97
106.5
36.14
8.89
Capital expenditure
38.14
216.1
34.32
-83.01
Free cash flow
109.11
322.6
70.46
-74.11
Equity raised
1,234.24
935.5
729.18
539.08
Investing
53.54
-19.47
22.68
138.4
Financing
7.82
14.11
-25.78
52.68
Dividends paid
0
0
15.71
7.54
Net in cash
1,404.71
1,252.74
812.26
663.59
No Record Found
