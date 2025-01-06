iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,277.25
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Industries Ltd

Excel Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

99.7

112.2

106.3

27.94

Depreciation

-27.15

-22.78

-14.94

-13.91

Tax paid

-29.51

-18.73

-33.23

-6.81

Working capital

27.94

35.81

-21.98

1.68

Other operating items

Operating

70.97

106.5

36.14

8.89

Capital expenditure

38.14

216.1

34.32

-83.01

Free cash flow

109.11

322.6

70.46

-74.11

Equity raised

1,234.24

935.5

729.18

539.08

Investing

53.54

-19.47

22.68

138.4

Financing

7.82

14.11

-25.78

52.68

Dividends paid

0

0

15.71

7.54

Net in cash

1,404.71

1,252.74

812.26

663.59

